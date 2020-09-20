It might be tempting to focus on maintaining stability in light of the current state of the workplace, but chief data officers know there’s a lot more at stake. Adapting is important, but innovation remains a top priority as well. We also look into if GPT-3 is all it's cracked up to be and differentiate between good and unproductive stress in the age of remote work.
Quick, Give Me the Headlines:
- Chief Data Officers Share Top Priorities for 2020 and Beyond Dom Nicastro | Sept. 14
Coming up with a list of next steps is your next step.
- The Role of Robotic Process Automation in Digital Transformation David Roe | Sept. 15
Five key advantages RPA can offer your organization moving forward.
- GPT-3 Is Impressive, But it Isn't Artificial General Intelligence Charles Simon | Sept. 16
It may be dominating the headlines, but GPT-3 isn't the next Shakespeare. Or Dr. Seuss.
- The Challenges of Scaling Personalization Rich Hein | Sept. 17
Personalization sounds like a perfect solution, but implementing it is not as easy as you might think.
- Why Your Company Should Start a Newsletter Kaya Ismail | Sept. 15
What makes a newsletter different from other forms of email marketing, and why does your company need one? Here’s how to get started.
- Your Next Pandemic Priority: Strengthening Company Culture Paul Pellman | Sept. 16
You’ve had a few months to see how remote work impacts your employees — it’s time for a reassessment.
- Why Should IT Care About Customer Experience? Fred Tsai | Sept. 14
IT’s role isn’t just to develop tools. They need to be a part of the process in determining a tool’s value for the end user.
- The Road to Recovery Is Paved With Data Monica Mullen | Sept. 15
Data is key to building lasting customer relationships and discovering important insights.
- Google Analytics Brings Predictive Metrics to App + Web Pierre DeBois | Sept. 17
How likely are your potential customers to become actual customers? Google’s new metrics may hold the answer.
- Working From Home: Are You Overworked, Overwhelmed or Overjoyed? Laurence Lock Lee | Sept. 14
Don’t overthink it.
