Many of you reading this aren’t using Flipboard — the news and content aggregation platform — to extend your content marketing reach. Big mistake! Huge! The app has 100 million monthly active who choose their preferred topics and flip through headlines. That’s a lot of potential eyes to introduce your brand to. You can read more about ways to grow your Flipboard marketing approach in the first article below. You’ll also find the rest of our top articles, research and events on CMSWire last week. What are you waiting for? Dive in!
Quick, give me the headlines:
- 4 Ways To Grow Your Content Marketing Reach Via Flipboard
By Kaya Ismail | Apr 30, 2018
The platform hosts a space for 100 million active monthly users … just saying.
- Business Process Management vs. Robotic Process Automation: How to Choose
By Erika Morphy | May 2, 2018
A breakdown of the nuances between BPM and RPA and some guidance to determine which is right for your organization.
- Did Microsoft Just Steal Google’s Gmail Thunder? And Other Digital Workplace News
By David Roe | May 1, 2018
Let’s get ready to rumbleeeee!
- The Humanoid Touch: How AI is Changing Customer Experience
By Deb Miller | Apr 30, 2018
All we really want is respect, recognition and efficiency. Is that really too much to ask for?
- The Curious Case of the Black Leggings (and Why Leaving Facebook Isn’t Really an Option)
By Ahava Leibtag | May 2, 2018
Apparently, people have strong opinions about black legging options. Also, Facebook ad-targeting is ~everywhere~.
- Top 6 Reasons Employees Don't Use Your Intranet [Sponsored Content]
By Catapult Systems | Apr 30, 2018
#1 seems so easy to avoid .…
- Digital Employee Experience Bridges the Gap Between HR and IT
By James Robertson | May 2, 2018
“While employee experiences and digital workplaces are making good progress, they are happening almost entirely in isolation from each other.”
- Google Analytics Data Retention: A New Feature for Keeping Data Safe
By Pierre DeBois | Apr 30, 2018
One option provides the right to choose if Google Analytics should retain data for 14 months, 26 months, 38 months or 50 months before automatically deleting it.
- 3 Common Reasons Artificial Intelligence Projects Fail
By Erika Morphy | May 2, 2018
AI projects often seem like building an Ikea bed frame. Those implementing AI pilot programs are finding themselves scratching their heads and shouting, “But, this data doesn’t exist!” (Probably.)
- Intelligent Information Management: What’s in a Name?
By Jed Cawthorne | Apr 30, 2018
As we move into the era of intelligent information management, it doesn't hurt to identify a few un-intelligent information management practices.
Featured Events
- On-Demand — [CMSWire Webinar] Digital Transformation, Where We've Been and Where We're Going
- May 17 — [CMSWire Webinar] The New Age of Content Management
- May 24 — [CMSWire Webinar] GDPR: Digital Marketing and Organizational Readiness
- June 18-20 — Digital Workplace Experience
- Nov. 12-14 — Digital Experience Summit