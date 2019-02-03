Image of streetlights blurred with reflections on the ground after the rain.
PHOTO: Dan Zen

Though the weather outside was frightful last week (hello, Polar Vortex?), our top articles, resources and events from last week were so delightful. Do you know what Microsoft Kaizala is? You're not alone if you don’t, but it might be included in your Office 365 package. Keep scrolling to learn more.

Quick, give me the headlines:

Featured Events

Top Resources