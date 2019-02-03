Though the weather outside was frightful last week (hello, Polar Vortex?), our top articles, resources and events from last week were so delightful. Do you know what Microsoft Kaizala is? You're not alone if you don’t, but it might be included in your Office 365 package. Keep scrolling to learn more.
Quick, give me the headlines:
- What Is Microsoft Kaizala?
By David Lavenda | Jan 29, 2019
I’ll give you a hint: it’s sort-of like the business version of WhatsApp.
- What Does it Take to Build an Effective Digital Team?
By Laurence Lock Lee | Jan 28, 2019
Look for these indicators of a successful digital team and you’ll be on your way.
- Are Your Customer Experience KPIs Fit for Today?
By Phil Britt | Jan 29, 2019
We asked some marketing professionals what they identify as the KPIs making a difference in their organizations today.
- 3 Decisions That Matter in Digital Transformation
By Melissa Henley | Jan 30, 2019
First thing’s first: How will you sell your vision?
- Why Microsoft Could Deflate Slack’s IPO, WhatsApp Top Messaging App, and More
By David Roe | Jan 29, 2019
A tale as old as time (almost), Microsoft Teams is targeting Slack again. What’s the deal this time?
- Agile Marketing Your Way Through the Next Recession
By Raviv Turner | Jan 28, 2019
Savvy thinkers are winners.
- What Makes a Chatbot Tick?
By Charly Walther | Jan 30, 2019
Language is hard, guys!
- Microsite vs. Landing Page: What’s the Difference?
By Kaya Ismail | Jan 30, 2019
Defining each and weighing the pros and cons. Listen up, marketers!
- Workplace Showdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Assistant
By Kaya Ismail | Jan 31, 2019
Ok, Google, what’s the difference between you and Amazon’s Alexa?
- Digital Asset Management Sparks Joy
By John Horodyski | Jan 30, 2019
“Discard everything that does not spark joy” — Marie Kondo
