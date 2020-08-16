"Train people well enough so they can leave," Richard Branson once said. "Treat them well enough so they don't want to." Unfortunately, UX workers aren’t always getting the second part of that equation, leading to dissatisfaction and turnover. Debbie Levitt explores what these experts need to do their jobs efficiently. Elsewhere, dive into email marketing tips for crafting B2B newsletters and learn ways to make sure you value employees over technology.
Quick, Give Me the Headlines:
- How to Prevent UX Workers From Quitting Debbie Levitt | August 10
If an organization doesn’t understand what UX is, there’s no chance it will understand what UX employees need.
- What People Operations Can Learn From Product Development Jen Dennard | August 13
Stop me if this sounds familiar: after months of sweat and tears, you roll out your new goal tracking system and then ... nothing. The tool is a flop. It doesn't have to be that way.
- Written, Audio or Visual: What Type of Content Should Your Business Create? Kaya Ismail | August 10
Versatility in your content development can generate more engagement.
- Riding the Employee Engagement Rollercoaster Mike Prokopeak | August 10
The editor in chief of Reworked examines the shifting state of employee engagement. (Survey results may change between when you start and finish this article.)
- A Solution to Marketers' Attribution Problems, According to Isaac Newton David Lavenda | August 12
Eureka! Isaac Newton’s planetary research is serving as B2B marketing advice 400 years later.
- The Risks and Consequences of Information Mismanagement Martin White | August 11
It’s not always about technology failures. Sometimes it’s about a failure to properly manage information.
- 5 Ways to Increase Employee Retention Scott Clark | August 12
Insert Richard Branson quote here.
- Digital Workplace Success Isn't About the Tools, It's About Employee Value Juanita Olguin | August 11
Starting with employee engagement can cause a butterfly effect in operations.
- How to Inspect Search Engine Crawls for Better SEO Pierre DeBois | August 11
As marketing budgets fall under more scrutiny, here's how to maximize SEO to cut costs without cutting corners.
- B2B Brands: Steal These Personal Newsletter Lessons for Your Email Marketing Dennis Shiao
Adding a personal touch to your content marketing can win customers over. You know, it reminds me of when I was five years old. My dad took me to a Kansas City Royals game and ....
