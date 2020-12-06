The holiday season is upon us and it promises, like the rest of 2020, to be dramatically different from years past. But there’s still time for businesses to make it a memorable time for customers and ease the transition from 2020 to 2021. Elsewhere, we dig deeper into the Salesforce/Slack deal and what it might mean for ... Microsoft?
Quick, Give Me the Headlines
- How to Show Your Customers You Care This Holiday Season Priyanka Tiwari | Nov. 30
The holiday season is upon us and like many things in 2020, it will look significantly different than in years past. Brands must adapt their customer experience strategy to show customers gratitude and let them know that business will remain constant.
- Salesforce Shakes Up Enterprise Software Market With Slack Acquisition David Roe | Dec. 2
Salesforce will mesh Slack messaging technology with its platform for managing marketing and sales teams.
- 'Something Else' and Why Metadata Matters John Horodyski | Dec. 1
Metadata is the descriptive, administrative and structural (technical) depiction of an asset, whether that be an image, a video, an audio recording. It's needed to effectively manage knowledge so that it may be found, understood and used.
- Crystal Ball Gazing: 5 Customer Experience Trends for 2021 Alan J. Porter | Dec. 1
If 2020 has proven one thing, it’s that no matter how clever we think we are at predicting future trends, reality has a habit of getting in the way.
- The Next Wave of Digital Transformation Is Upon Us Alissa Lydon | Dec. 1
If you’re tired of reading, writing, thinking and talking about digital transformation, have I got some bad news for you. Digital transformation isn’t going anywhere.
- What Does Exceptional Customer Service Look Like in a Post-COVID World? Scott Clark | Dec. 2
With so many customers shopping with brands known for providing exceptional customer service, customer expectations have risen, and nothing but exceptional customer service will do.
- Hidden Dangers: Productivity Killers That Sap Energy and Time Clare Price | Dec. 3
Regardless of what is circling around you and your leadership team, you can stay focused and productive with these six success steps for achieving high performance.
- Building a Customer Success Health Plan for 365 Days a Year Fred Tsai | Dec. 3
Just as serious complications from heart disease or cancer can often be mitigated via preventive screenings, so too can CSMs mitigate the risk of customer churn via proactive outreach.
