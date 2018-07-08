This week was all about fireworks. Creating excitement, or fireworks, among new products (Excel’s new integration of AI), with your employees in the digital workplace (otherwise they’ll quit) and with your customers (with user experience and customer experience). Fire up your imagination with our weekly round-up of CMSWire’s top articles, events and resources, below.
Quick, give me the headlines:
- Setting Expectations on Excel's Addition of AI
By Erika Morphy | Jul 2, 2018
An interesting advance in the product’s technology.
- Frustrated Employees Quit, Google Did Want GitHub and Other Digital Workplace News
By David Roe | Jul 3, 2018
Don’t risk losing top talent over old technology.
- 7 Landing Page Design Mistakes to Avoid
By Kaya Ismail | Jul 2, 2018
Don’t: No Clear Call to Action. Do: Make your Call to Actions eye-catching and prominent.
- What Can You Do With a Customer Data Platform?
By David Raab | Jul 2, 2018
“Most marketers today share two problems: fragmented systems and customers who want a unified experience. Customer data platforms (CDP) promise to close the gap between the two ....”
- The Hills and Valleys of a Digital Workplace Road Map
By Lisa Graver | Jul 3, 2018
First order of business: know your environment.
- Why a Cat May Be Better Than Predictive Analytics in Picking World Cup Winners
By David Roe | Jul 5, 2018
Achilles the cat lives in St. Petersburg's Hermitage Museum in Moscow and currently has a 90 percent success rate in predicting World Cup victors.
- Customer Data Platforms: The Truth Behind the Hype
By Lizzy Foo Kune | Jul 5, 2018
Breaking down CDPs.
- How to Deliver Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Customer Experience
By Deb Miller | Jul 3, 2018
Nightmarish experiences from a loyal customer trying to upgrade her internet, mobile and entertainment services.
- Intranet Technology Decisions Bring Surprises in 2018
By James Robertson | Jul 5, 2018
The intranet market is diverse, providing solutions for every circumstance.
- 8 Tips to Successfully Align Sales and Marketing Teams
By Dom Nicastro | Jul 5, 2018
Reduce pain points between the two teams by increasing transparency.
