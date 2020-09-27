A sales cycle that’s 18 times faster. A 56% revenue boost from upselling efforts. A 54% greater ROI on marketing campaigns. These are some of the benefits companies see from using customer journey maps. Scott Clark offers tips on how to improve yours. Elsewhere, see how an underwater data center is making waves.
Quick, Give Me the Headlines:
- 5 Ways To Improve The Customer Journey Map for Better Customer Experience Scott Clark | Sept. 21
The journey is never a linear one, and understanding each phase is invaluable.
- How to Make Virtual Workshops Better Than Reality Sam Marshall | Sept. 21
“Breakthroughs happen during breaks,” Marshall writes. Keep your virtual workshops brief and allow time for people to think.
- How Important Is Personalization in 2020? Anita Brearton | Sept. 21
Are we really as unique as we’d like to think? During a pandemic, maybe not.
- Microsoft's Underwater Data Center Makes Environmental Strides David Roe | Sept. 22
Jump in - the water’s fine.
- Boost Your Voice of Customer Program With These Tactics Phil Britt | Sept. 22
Not all feedback is created equal.
- The Public Cloud Brings Stormy Weather Raju Vegesna | Sept. 22
There are certainly some silver linings to cloud computing, but data concerns may make for some rainy days.
- 2 Nonprofits Breaking Down Barriers for Underrepresented Communities in Tech Dom Nicastro | Sept. 22
Bringing STEM education to less fortunate communities could lead to a more inclusive workforce.
- How Do You Tell One Digital Cheese From the Other? Nate Holmes | Sept. 25
Product information management was never so delicious.
- It's Time to Raise the Bar for Employee Experience James Dellow | Sept. 23
Removing friction and frustration should be the default, not a perk. How can enterprises improve?
- Solving Employee Experience Problems With Customer Experience Skills Melissa Henley | Sept. 24
You’re not trying to improve customer experience with a ping pong table and pizza Fridays. Your employees deserve better.
Featured Events
- September 29 — [CMSWire Webinar] Work Anywhere: How to Proactively Deliver a World-Class Experience to a Dispersed Workforce
- September 30 — [CMSWire Webinar] Top 5 VDI/DaaS Mistakes — and How to Avoid Them
- October 8 — [CMSWire Webinar] What Does a Modern EUC-Enabled Company Look Like, and Why Should You Care?
- October 13 — Digital Workplace Experience 2020
- October 15 — [CMSWire Webinar] Accelerate Your Digital Transformation with a Headless CMS
- October 21 — [CMSWire Webinar] Work in Progress: Successfully Navigating the Return to Work
- October 21 — Digital Experience Summit 2020