When the EU nixed a data-sharing agreement with the U.S. last week, believing that it put EU citizens’ data at unnecessary risk, the implications went far beyond individuals. International businesses will also be affected, and David Roe has insight on what this means. Elsewhere, we recognize the importance of empathy and the future of cloud computing.
Quick, Give Me the Headlines:
- The Implications of the EU's Decision to Shoot Down US Privacy Shield David Roe | July 21
Experts predict massive economic impact on both the U.S. and Europe. What happens next?
- As AI Use Grows, So Do Ethical Questions Charles Simon | July 20
Perhaps the biggest question is whether AI is as powerful or capable as we think it is.
- Delivering Quality Customer Experience When Agents Work From Home Patrick Nguyen | July 20
Call centers were hit hard by the pandemic — but they also took action quickly. The future of customer service may be forever changed.
- Google Cloud Advances Multi-Cloud Vision at Next OnAir 2020 Nicholas McQuire | July 21
The pandemic offered cloud computing an opportunity to shine, and if the CEO’s keynote address is any indication, Google Cloud is stepping up to the plate.
- B2B Marketing Capabilities Evolve to Meet 2020's Demands David Crane | July 21
The uncertainties of the past few months are not going away anytime soon. Which is exactly why B2B marketers need to adapt their skills to address today's realities.
- How to Encourage Digital Literacy Kaya Ismail | July 22
It wasn’t long ago that employees could get by without knowing certain technological best practices. But now companies need to step it up.
- Recognizing the Signs of Disengaged Employees Dom Nicastro | July
Gallup reports that employee engagement is at an all-time high, but that doesn’t apply to everyone. Here are a few big and small ways to tell if your employees are apathetic ... or worse.
- It’s Not Just What You Say, It's How You Say It Anita Brearton | July 22
Remember back when Zoom calls seemed like a novel and productive way to connect with your co-workers? We were so young and naive four months ago.
Featured Events
- July 28 — [CMSWire Webinar] Run 3-D Applications in a Browser
- July 30 — [CMSWire Webinar] The Brave New World of Workplace Collaboration
- August 11 — [CMSWire Webinar] How Retailer Lids Transformed Customer Relationships and Boosted Business Agility With a CDP
- August 25 — Re/Constructing the Customer Experience
- September 10 — [CMSWire Webinar] The Digital Workplace Revolution: How Leaders Are Rising to the Challenge
- October 13 — Digital Workplace Experience 2020
- October 21 — Digital Experience Summit 2020