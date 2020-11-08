Trust is the key to any successful relationship, and that includes between a business and a customer. Unfortunately, many brands have yet to master trust — but we have a few tips on how to change that. This week, we also covered data security in collaboration platforms and how technology can potentially make your co-workers more bearable.
Quick, Give Me the Headlines:
- Business Has a Trust Crisis. What’s the Solution? Jake Athey | Nov. 4
The government and the media are the two entities less trusted than businesses. Let that sink in.
- 5 Things We’ve Learned from Digital Transformation in the Last 5 Years Dr. Marlene Wolfgruber | Nov. 6
And what are we going to learn in the next five?
- Democratize Content Creation With Experience Building Blocks Anjali Yakkundi | Nov. 5
Your long-term plan for marketing needs to evolve adapting to current content needs.
- Learning to Adapt to the Pandemic-Induced Educational Crisis Deb Miller | Nov. 5
Teachers change lives — even virtually.
- Is Your Business Data Safe in Slack and Microsoft Teams? David Roe | Nov. 5
Slack and Microsoft Teams: the cause of and solution to your remote work problems.
- Ensuring Internal Communications Are Heard in an Increasingly Complex Landscape James Robertson | Nov. 5
Communications specialists are competing for workers’ attention across a wide range of collaboration tools. How can they cut through the noise?
- Why Is Multi-Cloud Strategy Gaining Steam? Kaya Ismail | Nov. 5
Relying too much on one cloud solution can lead to downtime and other issues. How can you create the most flexible strategy?
- 3 B2B Marketers Delivering Customer Experiences That Rival B2C Rhoan Morgan | Oct. 28
Great B2C customer experience stories can be found anywhere but these B2B marketers give hope for the industry.
- How Automation Is Removing Workplace Roadblocks Chris Ellis | Nov. 6
Adapt and offload — using automation can make your daily tasks easier.
- Can Technology Make it Easier to Work With Difficult People? Melissa Henley | Nov. 4
Sadly, this is not a press release for personality-modifying software, but let’s see what 2021 brings.
