When your documentation is mismanaged or mislabeled, your digital transformation will be hindered. Employees need to master information management in a wide variety of esoteric systems and data warehouses. There are three problems here: no one knows exactly what's in these systems, finding information takes time, resulting in decreased productivity, and the use of multiple systems involves data protection risks.
- Why Information Management Plays a Critical Role in Digital Transformation
By David Roe | Apr 23, 2019
According to the 2019 Global Intelligent Information Management Benchmark Report from M-Files, 82% of the 1,500 surveyed said small and large organizations alike will suffer from less than optimal productivity if they don’t address information management issues.
- Understanding the Myths and Realities of a True CDP
By Cory Munchbach | Apr 22, 2019
Let’s clear up some of the misconceptions, uncover the hidden benefits, and reaffirm the unique value a CDP provides.
- Combine Chatbots and RPA Bots for Better Customer Service
By Patrick Nguyen | Apr 23, 2019
Connect the front and back office.
- What You Need to Know About Employee Engagement Software
By Dom Nicastro | Apr 23, 2019
Knowing employee engagement values is important.
- The Newfound Power of DAM
By John Horodyski | Apr 24, 2019
DAM is looking good!
- AI Deployments Depend on Human Skills Too
By David Roe | Apr 22, 2019
Getting three particular skills in line.
- How to Ditch the Guesswork and Create a Culture That's Driven by Data
By Natan Pollack | Apr 24, 2019
In NewVantage Partners’ 2019 AI and Big Data Executive Survey, 95% of respondents revealed it’s not the technology itself that’s blocking them from becoming data-driven, it’s processes and people.
- How to Set Up Metrics that Matter for Your Digital Workplace
By Scott Hammers | Apr 24, 2019
Define your digital workplace and analyze KPIs.
- Why You Need a Custom SharePoint Help Site
By Asif Rehmani | Apr 23, 2019
Even if you are implementing essential user training programs such as holding live training classes, hosting Q&A sessions, broadcasting daily tips and offering context-sensitive help, you still need a help site.
- Who Is the Most Important Person on Your Content Team?
By Ahava Leibtag | Apr 23, 2019
Every team needs a project manager.
