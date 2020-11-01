The newest iteration of Google Analytics has marketers excited — this isn’t merely an enhancement, but a bold, unifying experience. Learn more about these capabilities in our first article below. Elsewhere we look at top customer experience tools and ways to improve the employee experience.
Quick, Give Me the Headlines:
- What Marketers Need to Know About Google Analytics 4 Dom Nicastro | Oct. 26
A more user-friendly and encompassing experience may be exactly what your organization needs to up its analytics game.
- Digital Employee Experiences Are Falling Short in These Key Areas Inge De Bleecker | Oct. 26
All the necessary digital adjustments in the past few months have made work possible for employees — but also more challenging.
- How Edge Computing Will Transform the Digital Workplace David Roe | Oct. 26
Edge computing continues to grow — even farmers can take advantage.
- Mining for Content Gold: 6 Tips for Honing Your Interviewing Skills China Louise Martens | Oct. 26
Conducting engaging, relevant interviews can boost your content marketing approach.
- 9 Workplace Shifts Impacting Your Employee Experience Paul Pellman | Oct. 27
With 30% of employees expected to be fully remote by the end of next year, it’s time to figure out how to adapt inter-office communications.
- Why Data-Driven Discovery Helps Improve Customer Experience Bethan Vincent | Oct. 27
Seventy-one percent of digital transformation initiatives fail. Here’s how you can avoid that fate.
- How to Form the Right Questions to Gain Insights From Your Data Models Pierre DeBois | Oct. 27
Every set of data can lead to discoveries and answers — but also will raise just as many questions.
- The Risks and Rewards of the Citizen Developer Approach Jed Cawthorne | Oct. 28
Professional developers can’t keep up with modern digital transformation needs. Enter the low code/no code citizen developer.
- CX Guide: The Tools You Need to Create an Exceptional Customer Experience Scott Clark | Oct. 28
We take a look at leading tools and techniques, from VoC programs to AI to CDPs, that will help guide your approach to customer experience.
- The Unique Challenge of Building Customer Loyalty in an Online Only World Phil Britt | Oct. 26
If customers can hear a smile over the phone, does the same apply to email?
