Companies are embracing remote work more than ever, and the hiring and onboarding processes are no exception to that trend. But does that apply to leadership roles? Is a Zoom call enough to judge someone’s ability to manage a workplace? Kaya Ismail investigates. Elsewhere, things to consider for your omnichannel marketing and how augmented reality is allowing for a customer experience you won’t find in stores.
Quick, Give Me the Headlines:
- Is a Fully Remote Hiring Process Possible for Leadership Roles? Kaya Ismail | June 29
Video conferencing has taken over, but is it enough to suss out someone’s ability to lead?
- 5 Considerations for Your Omnichannel Marketing Strategy Dom Nicastro | June 29
How to make your customer journey identical in person, online, and on an app.
- DXP? Web CMS? Content Services Platform? Navigating the Chaos of Vendor Categories Sana Remekie | June 29
Long live CMS? Or is DXP the way of the future?
- The Corporate Intranet Is Key to the Digital Workplace. Really. David Roe | June 30
Over half of employees have neglected to share a document with a colleague...because they couldn’t find it. (Dogs don’t eat digital homework, I suppose.)
- What Ever Happened to the Sexiest Job of the 21st Century? David Weldon | June 30
Where have all the digital scientist centerfolds gone?
- The Future of Work Requires Inclusion Melissa Henley | July 1
Diversity and inclusion are not synonyms, but they do go hand in hand. How can you be sure everyone not only fits but adds to the company culture?
- What Will 'Normal' Look Like in the Workplace? Laurence Hart | July 2
Remote work is popular but it’s not the only solution. How can the transition back to office life be as smooth as possible?
