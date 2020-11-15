SharePoint's ubiquity helped it earn the content management crown. Is Microsoft Teams taking a page from its playbook or is it aiming for something higher? Elsewhere, we look at the lessons four organizations learned as they took an agile marketing approach, and examined some of this year’s biggest digital transformation revelations.
Quick, Give Me the Headlines:
- Is Microsoft Teams the New SharePoint? Laurence Hart | Nov. 9
Sharepoint cornered the market in large part due to convenience, but Teams should aim higher.
- How 4 Organizations Are Benefiting From Taking an Agile Marketing Approach China Louise Martens | Nov. 9
IBM, 3M, TECHNIA and OpenFin share the lessons and benefits they have learned from agile marketing.
- What 8 Months of COVID-19 Has Taught Us About Digital Transformation David Roe | Nov. 12
It’s been a long road, but we’ve learned a lot along the way.
- We're All Stuck in the Privacy and Brand Safety Tangle Kristina Podnar | Nov. 10
Consumers want to keep their data protected - and as one company can attest, respecting that can be profitable.
- Microsoft Clarity Offers Marketers Clear Measures for Better User Interfaces Pierre DeBois | Nov. 9
Hot on the heels of the Google Analytics revamp, Microsoft launched a new analytics solution.
- 6 Anti-Patterns That May Be Undermining Your Agile Marketing Efforts Andrea Fryrear | Nov. 10
Any one of these mistakes could derail an otherwise strong approach.
- Is Now the Time to Invest in a Head of Remote Work? Dom Nicastro | Nov. 10
Managing a successful remote or hybrid workplace is a full-time job in itself.
- 5 Key Challenges to Building a Successful Omnichannel Customer Experience Strategy Rich Hein | Nov. 11
There’s no one path to excellence customer experience anymore, and that’s great for consumers. But organizations should realize it’s beneficial for them too.
- 5 Ways CMOs Are Using Data to Drive Customer Loyalty in 2020 Lynne Capozzi | Nov. 11
The pandemic offered consumers an opportunity to try new brands. How can they build and maintain loyal customers?
Featured Events
- November 18 — [CMSWire Webinar] The Future of Work is Hybrid: Scattered but Connected
- November 19 — [CMSWire Webinar] Bringing the Team Together: Collaboration Strategies for Remote and Hybrid Workforces
- December 3 — [CMSWire Webinar] Why the Process Holds the Key to Unlocking Great Customer Experience