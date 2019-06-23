Well, it’s been quite the week. It’s possible you couldn’t tear yourself away from very real world escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran and the shooting of an RQ-4A drone. If you have no idea what I’m talking about: #1 Google is your friend and #2 I’ll have what you’re having.
Give yourself a break from the daily turmoil and treat yourself to some quality reporting on internet trends, artificial intelligence and our Digital Workplace Leaders. Rest your weary soul and read on!
Quick, give me the headlines:
- Mary Meeker's 2019 Internet Trends Report: 8 Takeaways for Marketers By Dom Nicastro | Jun 17, 2019
Mary Meeker is THE person to pay attention to when it comes to internet trends. This article gives us a great overview of the report’s findings, like the importance of mobile-first and growth of video consumption. Thanks, Nicastro!
- The Customer Journey Is Over By Judd Marcello | Jun 18, 2019
With unlimited options, it’s important to establish emotional loyalty with your customers. Customers don’t live in boxes, so stop pretending they do.
- Is Microsoft Search the Solution to Finding Information in Office 365? By David Lavenda | Jun 18, 2019
This article is chock-full of insight into the unification of the Microsoft productivity suite. Knowledge graphs and the challenges in properly capturing relevant information to make it useful await you, dear reader!
- How to Recruit Top Marketing Talent By Dom Nicastro | Jun 18, 2019
In this article, we read sage advice from head honchos at Allocadia and Snowflake on the challenges of recruiting talent and the importance of employee experience. Treat your employees like the unique...snowflake...they are. Get it? I’ll work on it.
- Why Organizations are Choosing an Agile Approach By David Roe | Jun 19, 2019
This article purports that going agile saves money. Here you’ll find a useful overview of emerging agile trends and best practices on how to help your company transition.
- What is Artificial Intelligence Anyway? By Alfresco and Alan Pelz-Sharpe | Jun 19, 2019
You can’t properly leverage AI if you have no idea what it is! This article stressed the importance of learning the different tools, approaches and models for AI & Machine Learning. That way you’ll know who to talk to when robots take over the world (kidding).
- Net Promoter Score Metrics Are Not Enough By Gerry McGovern | Jun 17, 2019
It’s not about replacing the NPS, but rather about complimenting it with task completion and task time metrics.
- Why Organizations Still Struggle With Privacy By David Roe | Jun 20, 2019
Despite years of preparation for new privacy laws and the development of new technologies, organizations are still struggling to manage privacy.
