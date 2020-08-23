Personalization has long been seen as a key to build customer loyalty and boost sales. But when the stats show that 80% of consumers are more likely to buy when given a more individualized approach, it’s now essential that businesses embrace each customer’s unique journey. Scott Clark has advice on how to master that. Elsewhere, we take a look at what traits are necessary for a successful CLO and ways to spot — and prevent —employee burnout.

Quick, Give Me the Headlines:

Featured Events