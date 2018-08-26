Will we look back some day at the time we used monolithic platforms as we currently do the Mesozoic Era? Proponents of microservices architecture would argue "yes." Our top article this week takes a look at how some of the household names in technology are currently using microservices to speed delivery, scale and more. Another popular article this week let you in on a secret hiding in plain sight: LinkedIn's advanced search capability. Catch up on these articles and more in our round up of last week's top articles, events and resources.
- 7 Tech Giants Embracing Microservices
By Kaya Ismail | Aug 23, 2018
Will we soon be living in a microservices world? Signs point to "yes."
- How to Used LinkedIn Advanced Search to Find B2B Leads
By Kaya Ismail | Aug 20, 2018
When we say "faceted search," we mean "fabulous search." What you do with the leads is your call though.
- How to Simplify the MarTech Stack
By Sanjay Sarathay | Aug 20, 2018
With almost 7000 solutions in the market, this is advice we can all use.
- The Difference Between Quality of Data and Data Quality
By Monica Mullen | Aug 22, 2018
Make no mistake: data quality matters. But we'll really fire up our marketing initiatives when we pay attention to the quality, completeness and relationships in our data.
- Office 365 Governance: Establish Your Team
By Joelle Farley | Aug 21, 2018
The wide range of applications Office 365 touches requires a new approach to governance. Get started by knowing who should be on your governance team.
- Move Beyond AI Hype: Design Your Automation Strategy
By Neil Ward-Dutton | Aug 20, 2018
By breaking down the opportunities for automation between three work types — programmatic, transactional and exploratory — you'll be on the road to a realistic automation strategy.
- Machine Learning Can Improve Enterprise Search, But You Still Need to Train It
By Miles Kehoe | Aug 20, 2018
Machine learning isn't a magic solution for enterprise search, but with time and training, it can improve it.
- How Do We Measure the Value of the Digital Workplace?
By Brad Grissom | Aug 22, 2018
Can we start by agreeing that adoption isn't the end goal?
- 6 Problems ECM Can Still Solve in the Enterprise
By David Roe | Aug 20, 2018
While content services may be all the rage, enterprise content management still solves many enterprise content problems.
- Tips for Improving Employee Engagement
By David Roe | Aug 22, 2018
Convincing workers that a digital transformation initiative is a good thing for them and the business takes some finesse. Here are tips to help.
