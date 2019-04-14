Microsoft Teams and Slack recently introduced new integrations which brought Office 365 apps into the Slack workspace. And while it may seem like a big deal, this actually isn't the first time the two have come together. Catch up on the news in our top article of the week, below. If that’s not your jam, we’ve got plenty of other articles, resources and events from the week. Enjoy!
Quick, give me the headlines:
- Slack And Microsoft Teams Get Together, Automattic To Release Productivity Suite
By David Roe | Apr 11, 2019
It takes two to make this thing go right.
- How Will Adobe and Salesforce CDP Announcements Impact the Industry?
By Dom Nicastro | Apr 8, 2019
Adobe and Salesforce entered the customer data platform (CDP) mix last month, so yeah, it’s pretty serious.
- Will Microsoft Acquire Adobe?
By Dom Nicastro | Apr 9, 2019
Why consult your magic 8 ball when you have this article?
- 5 Tips for a Smooth Transition From Skype to Microsoft Teams
By Hunter Willis | Apr 9, 2019
"2. Plan for More Than Just Calls and Communication"
- What You Need to Know About Salesforce Certifications
By Dom Nicastro | Apr 10, 2019
Prepare to become more marketable.
- Making the Case for Remote Working
By Karen Lachtanski | Apr 8, 2019
Open floor plans actually reduce productivity. Meaningful work requires focus and concentration.
- How to Future-Proof Your Digital Workplace
By David Roe | Apr 11, 2019
EMPOWER your employees!
- Will the ‘Real’ Digital Team Please Stand Up?
By Laurence Lock Lee | Apr 10, 2019
All you other Slim Shadys are just imitating.
- How SMBs Use Voice to Improve the Customer Experience
By Kaya Ismail | Apr 8, 2019
The real question is: Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant?
- Why the Apache Unomi Open-Source Customer Data Platform Is Worth a Look
By John Zimmerer | Apr 9, 2019
Customer experience demands personalization, and personalization requires access to a wide variety of customer data.
Featured Events
- April 17 — [Medallia Webinar] B2B: Experience Management Masterclass
- April 28 — Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo San Diego 2019
- April 30 — [CMSWire Webinar] Lessons Learns on the Road to Great Digital Employee Experience
- June 17 — Digital Workplace Experience Chicago 2019
- November 4 — DX Summit Chicago 2019