If you have not caught up with our articles, resources and events on our site over the last week, the dog in the thumbnail wants to know … “Where have you been, HOOMAN?!” While you were caught up in the dog days of summer, our writers were discussing Slack and Microsoft Teams as a potential two-horse race. We dug into Gartner's latest Magic Quadrant for web content management. Check out these and the rest of our top stories, below.
Quick, give me the headlines:
-
Slack and Microsoft Teams: Is Enterprise Collaboration a Two-Horse Race?
By Dom Nicastro | Aug 8, 2018
Slack heads out the gate strong but Microsoft Teams is pulling up right behind! So far the two are leading the pack. Who ... will … win?!
-
6 Takeaways from Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Web Content Management
By Dom Nicastro | Aug 6, 2018
"'WCM is more important than ever for digital transformation and optimization, so there is increasing pressure to 'get it right this time round,' Gartner Magic Quadrant for WCM authors Mick MacComascaigh and Jim Murphy wrote in their report."
-
Can WordPress Support Enterprise Needs?
By Kaya Ismail | Aug 8, 2018
WordPress has long been the darling of the web CMS world for smaller sites, but can it pass muster for enterprise needs?
-
Emerging Digital Workplace Roles
By Dom Nicastro | Aug 6, 2018
Now is your chance to find out what a “Head of Employee Experience” or a “Chief Experience Officer” does.
-
7 Skills and Characteristics of a Successful Digital Workplace Leader
By David Roe | Aug 7, 2018
“To help better define what you need to be a successful leader we asked experts for their tips on how to maximize your potential.”
- Customer Data Platforms Shine Where CRMs Fail
By Raviv Turner | Aug 8, 2018
Is CRM being usurped by the new kid on the block?
-
How Digital Customer Experience Software Has Changed in 5 Years
By Dom Nicastro | Aug 6, 2018
The hows and whys of the recent industry expansion and evolution.
-
Natural Language Processing Is Hitting Its Stride
By Erika Morphy | Aug 7, 2018
Now is the time for NLP — here’s why.
-
The Future of Integrated Marketing: When Influencer Marketing and Branded Content Collide
By Edward Kim | Aug 8, 2018
By keeping these two areas separate, we're not tapping into the opportunity to launch scalable campaigns.
-
Office 365: Applying Inner Loop – Outer Loop Thinking to Ownership
By James Robertson | Aug 6, 2018
(Hint: it’s not all about Teams.)
