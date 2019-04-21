When asked if enterprise buyers are choosing open source over open core or if they are simply choosing software/services based on the direct business benefits they provide, Ovum analyst Tony Baer said it depends. Check out more about this and our top stories, events and resources from the week, below.
Quick, give me the headlines:
- Open Source vs. Open Core: What's the Difference?
By Virginia Backaitis | Apr 15, 2019
"Open source is everywhere," said Holger Mueller, vice president and principal analyst at Constellation Research.
- Notes and Domino Return to Their Roots
By Stefan Pfeiffer | Apr 15, 2019
Domino never really went away: it's still running the back office in many businesses.
- Why the DevOps Engineer Is a Misunderstood Role
By Kaya Ismail | Apr 16, 2019
Let’s get you in the know.
- Don't Confuse Digital Transformation with Customer Experience
By Janelle Estes | Apr 18, 2019
Digital transformation does not equal customer loyalty.
- How 5G Will Impact Augmented and Virtual Reality Use
By David Roe | Apr 15, 2019
Outlook sunny.
- Google Cloud CEO Kurian Reveals New Directions at Next ’19
By Nicholas McQuire | Apr 18, 2019
The new vision includes the company becoming a strong partner for digital transformation.
- What Microservices Bring to the Digital Workplace
By Sam Marshall | Apr 16, 2019
The technology has been around for over a decade, but we’re just now seeing great use cases.
- The Problem With Software for GRC
By Norman Marks | Apr 16, 2019
Can I just say one thing? GRC software needs some work.
- B2B Customer Experience Fundamentals: Listening
By Anita Brearton | Apr 15, 2019
Let’s just zip the lips and put on our listening caps.
- The Goals and Benefits of a SaaS Marketing Strategy
By Kaya Ismail | Apr 17, 2019
Leading experts in the SaaS industry take a closer look at what SaaS marketing is, how is it different, and what are the best strategies.
