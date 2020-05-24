The coronavirus pandemic caught a lot of companies unprepared, but now there’s no excuse for not handling disruption in the future. Is automation the key to managing these sorts of unexpected twists? Read the first article below to find how businesses are turning to automation to build organizational resiliency. Elsewhere on CMSWire this week, we examined how digital transformation initiatives hit the fast lane, heard best practices for CDP implementation and strategy and learned about the ways different cultures are responding to this era of remote work.
Quick, Give Me the Headlines:
- How Automation Can Future-Proof Enterprises Against Major Disruption David Roe | May 20
Companies had already started implementing automation. Now they may have no choice but to speed it up.
- 6 Ways to Improve your CDP Data Strategy Scott Clark | May 18
Acquiring customer data is just the start. Where do you go from there?
- A Prescription for Productivity During Challenging Times Kaumil Dilal and Doug Rabeneck | May 18
How to turn "Can you pull this data report for me?" into a less stressful and eyeroll-provoking affair.
- You Can Reduce Marketing Expenses While Improving Business Performance. No, Really Anita Brearton | May 18
You’d be amazed at some of the ways you’re wasting your marketing spend.
- Why the Future of the Workplace Is Remote David Roe | May 19
Alarm set for 8:55 a.m.
- Employee Data Surge Means Increased Privacy Risks Dom Nicastro | May 19
The future of the workplace may be remote, but it does make data privacy harder to manage.
- The Digital Transformation Time Line Just Sped Up. Now What? Geetika Tandon | May 19
How to handle digital transformation when it’s no longer a choice.
- Why Are We Still Emailing if We're Using Microsoft Teams? Andrew Pope | May 19
So many communication channels, so little time.
- How Different Cultures Are Adapting to Working From Home Pekka Walkama | May 21
We’re in the midst of "the world’s biggest work from home experiment in history.” Some across the globe love it. Others can’t wait to get back to the office.
- Sidestep Common CDP Traps With the Right Focus and Priorities Neil Michel | May 21
Think you can just buy a CDP, flick a light switch and be done with it? Dream on.
