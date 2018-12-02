One year after contributor Joe Shepley looked at the then fresh OpenText—Documentum buy, he checks in to see what's happened in the ensuing months. The verdict? He stands by his original assessment. This week we also learned that two parts can make a greater whole when it comes to customer experience. Dig in to learn the formula to know and more with our top articles, resources and events from the week, below.
Quick, give me the headlines:
- OpenText and Documentum: Still Not Buying It
By Joe Shepley | Nov 26, 2018
Is the writing on the wall for Documentum?
- A Simple Customer Experience Equation
By Monica Mullen | Nov 26, 2018
Customer experience is the new battleground — pricing and product strategies no longer provide the competitive advantage.
- 15 Worst Marketing Buzzwords of 2018
By Dom Nicastro | Nov 28, 2018
“Value add,” “content is king,” and “data driven” are just a few.
- Container Orchestration in the Cloud: Exploring the Cisco, AWS Partnership
By Kaya Ismail | Nov 26, 2018
CMSWire spoke to those in the know to find out more about this collaboration, and what it means for brands seeking a move to the cloud.
- Tips for Managing Digital Transformation Strategies
By David Roe | Nov 26, 2018
Leadership is key.
- What Is Customer Experience Management?
By Dom Nicastro | Nov 29, 2018
“Customer experience management (CXM) is the management of customer interactions through each physical and digital touchpoint in order to deliver personalized experiences that drive brand loyalty and increase revenue, according to David Clarke, global chief experience officer at PwC.”
- Communicating Your Vision of Digital Transformation
By Melissa Henley | Nov 27, 2018
Don’t know where to start? Start with this article.
- How to Manage the IoT Data Stream to Improve Customer Experience
By Dom Nicastro | Nov 27, 2018
How can you take advantage of IoT data to provide better customer experiences?
- How Artificial Intelligence Can Add to Your Customer Experiences
By David Roe | Nov 28, 2018
Recently, Adobe and Invoca carried out research to find out exactly what consumers expect in the age of AI.
- Confused by AI Hype and Fear? You’re Not Alone
By Charly Walther | Nov 28, 2018
I want a show of hands!
