So, we have a laundry list of expectations from SharePoint 2019 and Microsoft has set out to meet (most) of our demands. Tune in below to read what topped company's wishlists. Also, based on the direction SharePoint is said to be going, you may want to consider redoing your intranet (even if you think it’s healthy). Read more about our top articles, resources and events from the past week on CMSWire, below.
Quick, give me the headlines:
- What Organizations Want In SharePoint 2019
By David Roe | Apr 25, 2018
“SharePoint 2019 will be very much an on premises edition of the platform with hybrid capabilities enabling users to move between the online version and the on-premises version.”
- Why It's Time to Update Your Legacy SharePoint Intranet
By Joelle Farley | Apr 23, 2018
Based on where SharePoint is going, you’re going to want to move your plans to update your intranet off the backburner.
- Understanding the Needs of Machine Learning Engineers
By Dom Nicastro | Apr 24, 2018
As machine learning extends its reach into the workplace, your company should have a good understanding of the kind of data needed, the timelines to expect (hint: they're long) and a willingness to invest in a framework that measures the results of machine-learning-based applications.
- Marketers Warn: 'Day of Reckoning' Over Facebook Data Scandal Coming
By Dom Nicastro | Apr 23, 2018
Bring on the pitchfork and torch emojis.
- 10 Ways AI Helps Improve Customer Experiences
By David Roe | Apr 24, 2018
I can tell #8 will be very helpful.
- 11 Industries Being Disrupted By AI
By David Roe | Apr 27, 2018
Agriculture, call centers and CX to name a few ….
- Understanding GDPR and Its Impact on the Development Of AI
By David Roe | Apr 26, 2018
Spoiler: the GDPR will make data collection harder.
- A Marketer's Guide to GDPR: 3 Practical Tips for Compliant Personalization
By Omer Artun | Apr 24, 2018
Hey marketers: Follow these steps and reap the GDPR benefits.
- What Is a Digital Experience (DX) Ecosystem? [Sponsored Content]
By e-Spirit | Apr 24, 2018
"52 percent of consumers indicated that they are likely to switch brands if a company doesn’t personalize communications to them." - Salesforce
- Your Intranet Is Only as Good as Your Metadata
By Agnes Molnar | Apr 24, 2018
Good quality taxonomy + metadata = quality search.
Interested in becoming a contributor to CMSWire? We'll be reopening the contributor gates tomorrow, so read up on it then.
Featured Events
- May 2 — [CMSWire Webinar] Benchmarking the Modern Digital Workplace
- May 3 — [CMSWire Webinar] Digital Transformation, Where We've Been and Where We're Going
- May 3 — [EIS Webinar] Winning the Digital Grocery Smackdown
- May 10 — [CMSWire Webinar] The New Age of Content Management
- June 18-20 — Digital Workplace Experience