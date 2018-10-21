Back in 2016, Google announced a new integration between G Suite and Slack, allowing users to bring files from Drive directly into a Slack conversation. This ongoing collaboration may be giving Microsoft Teams and other enterprise collaboration tools a run for their money. Read more on the collaboration tools race in our top article of the week, below. In case you missed it, you can also catch up on our top articles, resources and events by scrolling down, down, down.
Quick, give me the headlines:
- How Slack With G-Suite Matches Up Against Microsoft Teams
By David Roe | Oct 19, 2018
Who will win the race to own team collaboration?
- New Data Indicates People Don't Use Chatbots Like We Think
By Terena Bell | Oct 18, 2018
The ‘language gap’ between chatbots and human interactions is shifting the user applications apart from the intended use.
- How Instagram Is Shaping Ecommerce Marketing for 2019
By Kaya Ismail | Oct 17, 2018
“The Instagram business scene is booming with over 25 million business profiles, 2 million advertisers and 200 million users visiting an Instagram business page at least once per day.”
- Salesforce Acquires Rebel, Facebook Hires Former UK Deputy PM, More News
By Dom Nicastro | Oct 19, 2018
Catch up on the latest acquisitions in the customer experience world as well as Facebook's strategic hire for its new VP of Global Affairs.
- Facebook Gives Workplace Added Muscle, Google Plus Isn’t Going Anywhere, and More
By David Roe | Oct 10, 2018
Despite recent setbacks with data breaches, Facebook announced new cross-company collaboration capabilities in its Workplace tool this week.
- What Every CMO Needs to Know About the Marketing Technology Stack
By Anita Brearton | Oct 15, 2018
With MarTech playing an increasingly important role in marketing initiatives, CMOs should be involved with marketing technology in a number of ways.
- Will Open Data Initiative From Adobe, Microsoft, SAP Break Down Silos?
By David Roe | Oct 17, 2018
The core focus of the ODI is to eliminate data silos. How will these companies enable the initiative?
- Good Design Is Intuitive
By Debbie Levitt | Oct 18, 2018
I.e. too many instructions shouldn’t be necessary.
- Enterprise Search Is More About Vision Than Technology
By Martin White | Oct 16, 2018
Is it time for a Search Academy?
- Are LinkedIn Groups Worth Your Marketing Resources?
By Dom Nicastro | Oct 15, 2018
Although there is still room for growth, LinkedIn Groups connects you to like-minded professionals to you know, chit chat and network and stuff.
Featured Events
- October 23 — [CMSWire Webinar] Drive Measurable ROI from Your Digital Workplace Platform
- October 23 — [PageFreezer Webinar] Chat Platforms & Collaboration Tools...the Good, the Bad and the Ugly
- October 24 — [CMSWire Webinar] There is No AI Without Information Architecture
- October 31 — [CMSWire Webinar] The Powerplay of Digital and Experience Transformations
- November 12 — CMSWire's DX Summit Chicago 2018