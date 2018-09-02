Hey friend! Let’s flamingle about this week. Although the cool new kid (a.k.a. Slack) entered the collaboration ring at full force, does the platform have the gumption or pragmatism to ultimately win the collaboration war against Microsoft Teams? Our top article of this week came down strongly on the side of "no." And with the new school year starting up, we find out it isn't just kids going back to school — Scrum Masters practically live there. Catch up on these articles and more in our weekly round up of articles, events and resources.
Teams vs. Slack: Why Microsoft Will Win the Collaboration Wars
By Rich Wood | Aug 29, 2018
This article argues that the cool kid (Slack) does not stack up against the pragmatic Microsoft Teams.
A Scrum Master's Learning Is Never Done
By Eric Naiburg | Aug 28, 2018
It’s important to never take for granted that you learned a new skill. Be sure to continue practicing your knowledge and skills to stay sharp. (This applies well to any scenario in life as well. #lifehack)
Bringing Your Remote Workforce Into the Fold
By David Roe | Aug 27, 2018
It's not easy being green (or a remote worker).
What Separates One Customer Data Platform From the Next?
By Dom Nicastro | Aug 29, 2018
The customer data platform (CDP) market is growing fast, but vendors are differentiating by verticals and use cases.
Change Managers: The Key to SharePoint and Office 365 Adoption
By Asif Rehmani | Aug 27, 2018
Core responsibilities of Change Managers include ensuring all objectives of a change initiative are realized, including preparing the workforce for change, restructuring, deploying training programs, rolling out and measuring results.
- Can Harley-Davidson's Community Revitalize the Brand Yet Again?
By Carrie Melissa Jones | Aug 27, 2018
The brand’s community (H.O.G) saved the company in the 1980s. Can the community rally once more to revive Harley-Davidson?
-
What Is the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 and How Does it Affect Marketers?
By Dom Nicastro | Aug 28, 2018
This article is an introduction to the new act — a major signal that unions, countries and states are taking to protect personal data and consumer rights.
5 Steps to Create a Continuous Learning Culture Based on Peer Coaching
By Steffen Maier | Aug 29, 2018
#1: Create a mindset that is open to growth.
What You Should Know About the ePrivacy Regulation
By Erika Morphy | Aug 27, 2018
“The new regulation is meant to update the existing ePrivacy legal framework or Directive, which dates back to 2002 and was updated in 2009.”
Is Your Enterprise Ready for 'Democratized AI'?
By David Roe | Aug 28, 2018
Gartner’s recently published Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies, 2018 report revealed five emerging technologies that will have a huge impact on the digital workplace: democratized AI, digitized ecosystems, DIY biohacking, transparently immersive experiences and ubiquitious infrastructure.
