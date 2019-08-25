The latest industry report from Forrester about Digital Experience Platforms caused us to take a step back and see what the future might hold. Meanwhile, a look inside the digital workplace shows how HR and IT departments can work more closely together, and the need for actionable digital transformation is clearly top of mind. What did you miss? Find out below:
Quick, give me the headlines:
- What Does the Future Hold for Digital Experience Platforms?
By Dom Nicastro | Aug 22, 2019
Another major industry report is out from Forrester, encouraging a deeper dive into what other experts and thought-leaders say about the future of DXPs.
- Should Your Human Resources Team Be Working More Closely with IT?
By Dom Nicastro | Aug 20, 2019
Take a look at how IT and HR departments are working together, or could be, for a better employee experience.
- Why Enterprises Need Digital Transformation
By David Roe | Aug 20, 2019
Is digital transformation really necessary? Discover common adaption challenges for organizations.
- The 4 (Mostly) Unheralded Roles Driving Digital Transformation
By Joanna Schloss | Aug 19, 2019
Data scientists. Site reliability engineers. SDETs. Strategic architects. Find out why and how these four roles are so important to driving digital transformation.
- How Voice Technology Is Changing the Workplace
By Kaya Ismail | Aug 19, 2019
The future of voice-enabled devices looks bright. Take a look at the benefits, challenges and how companies will manage this technology.
- How Scientific Can Marketing Be?
By Nate Holmes | Aug 21, 2019
Balancing quantitative and qualitative data, while getting comfortable with the unknown and the realities of marketing. It's a tough job but someone's got to do it.
- What Skills Do Organizations Need to Make Collaboration Sustainable?
By Steve Bynghall | Aug 19, 2019
Red pill or blue pill? Either way, get ready to deep dive into the Skills Matrix, Neo.
- The Power of Geofence Marketing
By Kaya Ismail | Aug 19, 2019
Location-based marketing becomes more important in delivering relevant ads and giving the challenging the competition.
- Data Is Getting Very Personal
By Monica Mullen | Aug 20, 2019
Tough questions about information and customer privacy: How do organizations gain and maintain customer trust? How do organizations ensure they are in compliance? How much information is too much information?
- What Separates Customer Experience Leaders from the Laggards?
By Inge De Bleecker | Aug 20, 2019
Examine three industry verticals — quick-service restaurants, retailers and healthcare — to see who's really owning the customer experience.
