boy on yellow float in the middle of very blue water
PHOTO: takahiro taguchi

The latest industry report from Forrester about Digital Experience Platforms caused us to take a step back and see what the future might hold. Meanwhile, a look inside the digital workplace shows how HR and IT departments can work more closely together, and the need for actionable digital transformation is clearly top of mind. What did you miss? Find out below:

Quick, give me the headlines:

Featured Events

Top Resources