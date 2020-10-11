PHOTO: Brusk Dede

As we approach the end of the craziest work year ever, companies are facing a will they/won’t they scenario that rivals any couple in a sitcom: are we going to put a ring on remote work? Or is this just a fling? Jen Dennard talks about this fundamental shift. Elsewhere, the federal government is looking to improve customer experience and Microsoft got busy at Ignite 2020.

Quick, Give Me the Headlines:

Featured Events