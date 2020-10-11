As we approach the end of the craziest work year ever, companies are facing a will they/won’t they scenario that rivals any couple in a sitcom: are we going to put a ring on remote work? Or is this just a fling? Jen Dennard talks about this fundamental shift. Elsewhere, the federal government is looking to improve customer experience and Microsoft got busy at Ignite 2020.
Quick, Give Me the Headlines:
- Working From Home May Be Painful, But It’s Making the Future of Work Better Jen Dennard | Oct. 8
When and where you work has never been less — or more — important.
- How the US Federal Government Can Execute Great Customer Experience Dom Nicastro | Oct. 6
Can the government meet its 10-year goals for improving customer experience? We do our best to help them.
- 8 Characteristics of High Performing Agile Teams Andrea Fryrear | Oct. 6
Company culture and individual performance are obviously factors, but teamwork is even more critical.
- How Workplace Managers Can Help Prevent Employee Burnout David Roe | Oct. 7
OK, so remote work in the middle of a pandemic isn't great for employee morale. Here’s how you can make sure it doesn’t get too stressful.
- Content Services Come in 3 Flavors Laurence Hart | Oct. 6
Sadly, not chocolate, vanilla and strawberry.
- Microsoft's Flywheel Kicks Into Gear at Ignite 2020 Nicholas McQuire | Oct. 5
Upcoming updates to Teams and Azure are just the beginning.
- 4 Ways That AI Is Improving the Customer Experience Scott Clark | Oct. 5
Artificial intelligence can help you genuinely understand your customers better.
- 3 Tips to Create a More Resilient and Productive Workforce Sarah Fister Gale | Oct. 5
A third of employees report being more stressed out than they were less than a year ago — personally and professionally.
- Why Your Website Is Key to Accelerating Digital Transformation Josh Koenig | Oct. 7
Your website is the gateway to your customers. If it’s not up to snuff, you’re in trouble.
- When Customer Experience Needs a Human vs. a Machine Alan J. Porter | Oct. 5
When you ask Siri what the weather’s like and she tells you to look out the window already, there might be a problem.
