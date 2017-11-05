Image of a brightly colored car and balloons in a parade promoting the company Lyft.

Well, hello. Sit back and dive into your top articles from last week on CMSWire. Hot ticket items include the top tech companies to work for, a surprising interview with Carsten Thoma, president of SAP Hybris and big reveal of the new Marketo CMO. Let’s get started.

Quick, Give Me the Headlines:

  • Hey Techies! Hired just released the top ten tech (holy tongue twister) companies to work for. Did your company make the cut?
  • SAP Hybris co-founder Carsten Thoma will be leaving the company at the end of this year after a 20 year run. Thoma divulges his exit plans in his exclusive interview with CMSWire’s Virginia Backaitis.
  • Marketo, a marketing automation provider, named Sarah Kennedy its CMO last week in the latest of its post-acquisition executive team shake-up.
  • Stop. Collaborate and listen. Outlook is back with the very same mission (to remain a viable collaboration tool). Ice ice Office 365.
  • ”A learning management system helps a brand build and organize e-learning experiences, enhance product and industry knowledge, comply with regulations and offer both internal and external corporate training with certification.” View your guide to the top Enterprise Learning Management systems.
  • Remember when I mentioned Marketo a few bullets back? Are you still unsure about the company's offerings? Here’s your Marketer’s guide to Marketo.
  • Data, data, data. It’s like money ringing in Chief Data Officers’ ears all around the world. Cha-Ching!
  • Instagram. It’s what the kids do. But, as you know, can make your business "Insta-famous." Here’s how B2B companies can build their brands using the social media platform.
  • No digital workplace is perfect. Check out 11 ways you can improve yours (hint: it starts with “people first”).
  • Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Marketing are major buzzwords right now, but if I may be honest, seem overwhelming to implement as a digital marketer (thanks a lot PokemonGo!). CMSWire’s Erika Morphy eases nerves with a breakdown on how to get started with VR and AR (I’d jump on this ASAP if I were you).

