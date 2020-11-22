Adobe bought some work management peanut butter to go with its marketing jelly on Nov. 9 with its $1.5 billion acquisition of marketing workflow, project management and DAM provider Workfront. In our top story we look at why the two go so well together. Elsewhere we look at two ingredients every customer experience needs: trust and empathy. Anyone else hungry?
Quick, Give Me the Headlines:
- Why Marketing Operations Got a Billion-Dollar Nod in Adobe-Workfront Acquisition Dom Nicastro | Nov. 17
The acquisition of Workfront by Adobe is part of a larger trend of companies coupling digital asset management with content collaboration and production capabilities.
- How Data Analytics Are Gaining Ground During COVID-19 David Roe | Nov. 13
Data analytics platforms have always been a key part of the enterprise technology stack and with workers forced to work from home they are even more so now.
- Customer Experience Needs Empathy Now More Than Ever Jonathan Moran | Nov. 16
With most big brands already competing on customer experience, outlying brands can’t wait to reevaluate the processes and tactics that contribute to their overall customer experience.
- These Customer Experience Trends Can Help Manufacturers Thrive in 2021 David Harrelson | Nov. 17
Disruption was the theme of 2020 for all of us, and manufacturers were no exception.
- Should You Allow Shadow IT and BYOD in Your Company? Scott Clark | Nov. 16
For many employees, bring your own device (BYOD) to work has become commonplace. Employees regularly access work-related software and information from a range of personal devices.
- Account-Based Strategies Go Nowhere Without Cross-Functional Collaboration David Crane | Nov. 18
From its inception many years ago, ABM practitioners and advocates knew that its success depended on sales team involvement, too.
- Ecommerce Stats to Inform Your 2021 Strategy Karolina Kulach | Nov. 19
Not everything that worked in ecommerce in 2020 will bring more sales in the future.
- Closing the Consumer Trust Gap Phil Britt | Nov. 17
What can businesses do to close the gap between perception and reality?
Featured Events
- December 3 — [CMSWire Webinar] Why the Process Holds the Key to Unlocking Great Customer Experience
- December 9 — [CMSWire Webinar] Why Personalization Is More Important than Ever—and How to Do It Right
- December 10 — [CMSWire Webinar] Time for Your Check-Up: Why Your Content Ecosystem Needs a Health Assessment
- December 15 — [CMSWire Webinar] The Future of Work Is Here: Is Your IT Help Desk Ready?