In case you missed it, we had a busy week of articles, resources and events on CMSWire. Blockchain is ramping up, which while exciting, means you should prepare for a wild, Wild West type of situation. For those digital workplace managers out there, an article shared six common communication problems with tips on how to avoid them — handy advice to know. Also, 5G wireless broadband is coming soon. What’s that Daft Punk song? “Harder, better, faster, stronger.” Oh, technology. Check out the remaining top articles, below.
Quick, give me the headlines:
- What’s Next for Blockchain?
By Deb Miller | Apr 3, 2018
Howdy, partner. Welcome to the Wild West of Blockchain.
- How to Avoid 6 Common Digital Workplace Communications Problems
By David Roe | Apr 4, 2018
“One in three U.S. workers are ready to quit their jobs because of poor workplace communication ....” Yikes.
- What is 5G, And How Will It Work?
By Kaya Ismail | Apr 2, 2018
The newest generation of wireless broadband is coming soon, promising speeds 10 to 20 times faster than today’s 4G.
- GDPR, The Digital Workplace and Employees' Rights
By Erika Morphy | Apr 3, 2018
Customer success should lead your GDPR strategy, but employee success should follow closely behind.
- What's the Difference Between Customer Data Platforms and Data Management Platforms?
By Steve Zisk | Apr 5, 2018
A definition of Customer Data Platforms and Data Management Platforms: how they differ and how they collide.
- AI's Missing Ingredient: Intelligent Content
By Alan J. Porter | Apr 4, 2018
“With the rise of new delivery channels and AI-driven algorithms, that has changed. We no longer just want to consume content, we want to have conversations with it. The broadcast model has changed to an invoke-and-respond model.”
- How GDPR Will Help Rebuild Data Protection and Customer Trust
By David Roe | Apr 2, 2018
With all the news about the Cambridge Analytica and Facebook data mining incident, the GDPR seems to come at an opportune time.
- 6 Ways to Measure Your Intranet's Effectiveness
By Siv Rauv | Apr 2, 2018
Measure by: usage, user satisfaction, engagement, efficiency, impact on other channels and impact on the organization as a whole.
- Is a Faster Web on the Horizon With WebAssembly?
By Daniel Masarik | Apr 4, 2018
Marsarik analyzes WebAssembly and predicts it’s likely to become a standard tool for web apps needing CPU-intensive calculations or reduced times.
- Why Your Company Should Invest in Face-to-Face Interactions
By Krish Ramakrishnan | Apr 5, 2018
Face-to-face employee interactions foster an added layer of intimacy and engagement that’s not present in instant messages, emails and texts.
