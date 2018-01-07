Celebrate good times, oh yeah! It’s officially 2018 and I don’t know about you, but I’m excited to see what comes our way in software, technology and marketing developments.
But before we get ahead of ourselves, let’s take a look back at what articles piqued your interest on our site last week. In case you missed it, business intelligence dressed up in machine learning clothing caught reader's attention, with customer experience trends for 2018, chatbot and AI solutions following close behind.
Quick, Give Me the Headlines:
- Are you being sold a dressed up BI in place of machine learning? This article might give you a better idea of what exactly you’re being offered.
- New year, new customer experience trend predictions.
- Find out here if chatbots are really servicing your business objectives.
- Speaking of shiny buzzwords, is that AI solution you’re considering really something you need? (The answer is probably not …)
- Meet me at the crossroads of ECM.
- You might have heard of content modeling, but do you know what exactly it is? Read the article to understand and get started.
- Gaining access to customer-centricity requires you to break down your data silos. Here’s why data silos are your enemy.
- Ah, audio marketing, a classic, that's on the rise once again. Unsure how to get started with the new stuff? Here are six ways to get going.
- Have an IT talent gap? Check out this article, which argues you should hire people, not skills.
Featured Events
- Jan. 9 – [CMSWire Webinar] 6 Ways to Boost Marketing Effectiveness with Unstructured Data
- Jan. 18 – [DataStax Webinar] Becoming a Customer-Centric Enterprise
- Jan. 18 – [CMSWire Webinar] State of the Intranet 2018
- On-Demand – [CMSWire Webinar] Optimize Search Experiences for Increased Conversions
- On-Demand – [CMSWire Webinar] ECM in 2018 – the Path Forward
Top Resources This Week
- Top 5 Traits of a Winning Digital Asset Management Platform
- Selecting the Right CMS Platform: The Definitive Guide
- Customer Engagement Challenges... And How to Overcome Them
- Gartner Magic Quadrant for Web Content Management 2017
- How do Marketers Avoid Content Chaos?
Check in next week for your weekly download of all items popular on our site. Cheers to a successful and bright new year!
What are you most excited about for 2018? Write a comment below or @me on Twitter to start a conversation!