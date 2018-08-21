Inc. released its much-anticipated 2018 Inc. 5000 list this month. The list features the 5,000 fastest-growing American companies based on revenue growth. These companies have seen explosive growth. According to the Inc. list, the 5,000 companies collected revenue totaling more than $206.2 billion in 2017 and three-year revenue growth rates that reached as high as 75,661 percent. SwanLeap, at the top of the 4,999 other companies in the list, earned that distinct top growth-rate honor.

Each year we like to call out the software organizations that made it to the Inc list, many of which help power both our customer experiences and digital workplaces. So, without further ado, here are the top 10 software companies in terms of revenue growth according to the 2018 Inc. 5000 list.

The Saraosta, Fla.-based company saw a three-year revenue growth of 12,501 percent and had a 2017 revenue of $16.7 million. The 24-employee company offers revenue attribution for publishers. Users can get data, reporting and access to support from the platform, according to their website. Data is broken down by referall source, campaign and interest targeting, among other things. Ken Bond is the CEO of the company, which was founded in 2013.

The New York City-based company saw a three-year revenue growth of 7,534 percent and had a 2017 revenue of $18.9 million. The company offers native ads that officials promise builds user engagement and “earn subscribers’ trust,” according to their website. It offers AdServer for email, email monetization, push notifications, advertiser networks and more. Jeff Kupietzky serves as CEO and leads the 40-employee shop which was founded in 2012.

The San Francisco-based company saw a three-year revenue growth of 7,507 percent and had a 2017 revenue of $28.8 million. Florian Leibert leads the company and its 300 employees as CEO having been on board since the year the company was founded (2013). It offers DC/OS 1.11 with kubernetes and hybrid support and allows users to unify public and private clouds into a single pool of resources while scaling containerized apps and data services.

The San Francisco-based company is led by Sid Sijbrandij, saw a three-year revenue growth of 6,213 percent and had a 2017 revenue of $10.5 million. The 204-employee company provides a DevOps process that automates the delivery process. It also offers project planning and source code management to help manage all stages of the DevOps lifecycle, according to its website.

The Greenwood Village, Colo.-based company saw a three-year revenue growth of 4,393 percent and had a 2017 revenue of $11 million. Founded in 2012, it is led by CEO John Street, who is closing in on seven years in that role. The company was founded in 2012 and is a cloud distributor that offers support in billing, provisioning, automation, PSA integrations and sales support among other offerings.

The Boise, Idaho-based company saw a three-year revenue growth of 4,270 percent and had a 2017 revenue of $9.5 million. Led by founder (2013) and CEO Nathan Barry, ConvertKit provides email marketing software. It is designed to automate and manage subscriber lists and email marketing campaigns. The company operates with 34 remote employees.

The Eagle, Idaho-based company saw a three-year revenue growth of 4,232 percent and had a 2017 revenue of $63.9 million. The 62-employee company, founded in 2014, is led by CEO Russell Brunson. The company helps users create marketing funnels.

The New York City-based company saw a three-year revenue growth of 3,733 percent and had a 2017 revenue of $5.6 million. Founded in 2010, the company has 38 employees. Christian Brucculeri is the CEO of the company. It offers what it calls conversational marketing. It promises to produce software that anticipates the needs of their customers and removes the “friction from commerce," according to the company website.

The Frisco, Texas-based company saw a three-year revenue growth of 3,552 percent and had a 2017 revenue of $4.4 million. Asset Panda has 32 employees and was founded in 2012. Rex Kurzius is CEO of the company, which provides an asset and tracking management platform that provides insight into a company’s assets.

The Oakland, Calif.-based company saw a three-year revenue growth of 3,529 percent and had a 2017 revenue of $4.7 million. It has 84 employees and was founded in 2013. CEO Josh Melick leads the company, which offers custom email campaigns and identifies best advocates and encourages them to write reviews or share referrals.