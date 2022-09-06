Is Digital Experience Composition the Answer to Martech Madness?

Share Save

To stay ahead of the rapidly evolving digital-experience landscape, brands must constantly innovate and pivot to meet ever-changing consumer demands.

In today's digital world, the ability to deliver engaging, personalized immersive and performant experiences is make-or-break for brands. Meeting that goal once isn't enough either. To stay ahead of the rapidly evolving digital experience landscape, brands must constantly innovate and pivot to meet ever-changing consumer demands.

The result is a paradigm shift: monolithic to a composable architecture. Nonetheless, even though composable architecture offers a better way to build, deliver and manage digital experiences, challenges — notably integration — are the norm. To smooth things out, digital experience composition (DXC) is now the key to taking composable architecture mainstream.

The Era of MACH: Promise vs. Reality

For the business and IT teams building modern digital experiences, the old, monolithic legacy systems aren’t cutting it. Instead, companies are opting for a flexible, scalable, and collaborative workflow through a decoupled, best-of-breed, and best-of-need approach, spurring the rise of MACH architecture (technologies that are microservices, API-first, cloud-native and headless) and the embrace of a composable martech stack.

The benefits are many. At the outset, tools built on MACH architecture are nimble, agile and scalable, enabling companies to address rapidly changing business requirements by quickly and effectively building, delivering and managing digital experiences.

The MACH world is imperfect, however. Among its drawbacks are the following:

Timing: Since MACH technologies are time-consuming to implement and integrate with existing tools, most companies must maintain their existing stack while re-platforming to a composable scenario, thus creating an expensive and hard-to-manage “double stack.” As a workaround, many companies re-platform some of their tech stack, which means that legacy and composable tools must continue to work together. That’s easier said than done.

The complexity of marketing and ecommerce sites often requires that brands leverage numerous tools from multiple vendors. Adopting a MACH stack can make it difficult to ensure that those tools work together seamlessly.

Cost: It can be costly to switch MACH-based solutions down the line. All too often, companies fall into the "MACH monolith" trap, whereby they use MACH solutions in the same way as they do their legacy suites. As a result, those companies again find themselves in a bind with vendor lock-in and an inability to adapt.

Maturity: MACH is slated for mature companies with extensive tech resources, which is not a given for new or medium-sized businesses.

DXC to the Rescue

The need for brands to connect, orchestrate and accelerate composable architectures for seamless digital delivery has sparked a new tech category: digital experience composition (DXC). Officially coined by Gartner this year, DXC solutions orchestrate digital experiences by connecting through APIs to headless services, such as CMS, search, media and commerce.

Hence a game changer: With DXC, developers can build and set up experiences and simply hand them off to marketers or other business users to manage in a no-code environment.

Accordingly, companies can simultaneously leverage MACH and legacy tech, or switch from monolith to composable, as follows:

Integration: With DXC, companies can combine old and new technologies, migrating and de-platforming in whatever methodology and time frame they desire. The time savings in integration leads to much faster transition.

With DXC, companies can combine old and new technologies, migrating and de-platforming in whatever methodology and time frame they desire. The time savings in integration leads to much faster transition. Ongoing management: DXC connects legacy and headless tools to one another as content sources and orchestrates all that content for a smooth workflow. Plus, with DXC’s no-code building tools, developers can focus on the back end while business teams concurrently create, manage and optimize digital experiences.

A Platform-Agnostic Tool That Boosts Flexibility and Performance

Adding DXC to a composable, a MACH-based tech stack yields a slew of benefits:

Not only can brands build and manage digital experiences at optimum speed, developers and business teams can also collaborate fast and effectively.

Since DXC is platform agnostic, brands can connect to other vendor systems and channels, reaping a modern, future-ready stack for powering innovative experiences.

Shorter time to market for new experiences and higher performance overall are a given. In the case of legacy-to-composable re-platforming projects, DXC can shave time off the schedule, delivering business continuity and migration at your own pace.

In a nutshell, companies that adopt DXC can readily keep up with the constant adaptations required in today’s digital landscape.

The Holy Grail of Digital Experience

Why pay attention to DXC? Because it can help companies deliver the holy grail of digital experience: lightning-fast omnichannel experiences built with best-of-breed technologies.

As martech continues to evolve, the demand for DXC — and its remarkable features for integration, orchestration and a no-code environment that facilitates developers and business teams alike — will be ongoing. Brands would be wise to manage a future-ready stack for composable commerce with DXC — a win-win by all accounts.