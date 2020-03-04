PHOTO: shutterstock

To remain competitive, companies need to look at where customers and would-be clients are straying. The onboarding process is one critically important area as it’s the very beginning stages of their relationship with your brand. Simple and seamless onboarding processes play a key role in cultivating satisfied, loyal customers. Mobile onboarding in particular allows for a more convenient and frictionless experience — when implemented strategically and effectively.

Your Mobile Onboarding Checklist

However, every year companies leave $98 billion on the table for failing to provide simple customer experiences. Businesses can’t afford to ignore expectations of instant gratification and the ease of use that mobile services provide. Yet developing seamless and fully integrated mobile processes can be a challenge. Below is a checklist for creating smooth onboarding experiences that are more likely to lead to happier, loyal customers.

1. Make it Easy for Customers to Move From One Channel to Another

Whether in relation to an application, account setup or a new policy registration, customers want the ability to start their journey in one channel and continue in another without having to start over. Fully integrating technology systems will help ensure the customer experience flows from one platform to the next.

2. Ensure the Onboarding Process Isn’t too Lengthy

Mobile applications for onboarding can be a major source of frustration for customers. In the financial services and banking industry, research found that two out of every five customers abandoned bank applications after starting the process. About 40% of these abandonments were caused by length of time.

3. Reduce the Typing Requirements

Asking customers to fill in numerous and complicated fields can act as a significant barrier for onboarding customer information. Ensure registration and application forms are not overly complex and do not require an extensive amount of information to be manually keyed in.

4. Be Strategic About When You Require a Customer to Download a Native App

Native apps can make it convenient for customers to access to all necessary information in one place — ID cards, account information, documents. However, the timing of when you ask a customer or prospect to download an app is critical. Requiring a new customer to install a dedicated app to complete the initial process can cause early drop-outs — especially if this presents itself during the evaluation or trial phase of the journey.

5. Create Mobile-Friendly Websites — Beyond Just Responsive Design

A website is a consumer’s first impression of a company’s brand and products and is influential in whether or not they decide to move forward to further stages of consideration. In the banking industry, recent studies note that over a third of adults in the US who went online to research a new checking account utilized a smartphone to do so. Deploying a website that automatically adjusts to screen size is a simple yet effective first step in creating a website that is dynamic and accessible on all platforms. However, in order to be truly mobile-friendly, a website needs to be more than just responsive. Be strategic when utilizing charts, complex graphics or long-form content that is difficult to scroll through and navigate as this may be a deterrent for website visitors on a smartphone.

6. Reduce Manual Processes

Oftentimes, customers drop out when required to provide extensive trailing documents, such as pay stubs, ID or other verification forms during the mobile onboarding process, as there is no simple way to send these documents via phone. Mobile capture technologies, such as PDF document scanning apps, can reduce the number of manual interactions required in the onboarding journey and make adding these more seamless. Integrating such solutions can also help minimize the number of steps required to complete a task, which helps move customers forward quicker and more easily from one phase to the next.

Is Your Mobile Onboarding Experience Ready for Prime Time?

By the end of this year, smartphones will be in the hands of nine out of every 10 consumers. Providing them simple, frictionless mobile onboarding experiences — from account openings, registering with a healthcare provider, applying for a credit card, or to gain an insurance quote — is no longer a nice-to-have. Businesses must provide a smooth, seamless, fully integrated customer experience starting from their very first interactions with a client. This is crucial to differentiate themselves, attract new prospects, increase customer loyalty and support growth.