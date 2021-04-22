Jill Grozalsky believes the key to meeting the never-ending need for relevant, engaging digital experiences is to knock down silos: around teams, systems and especially data.

“Organizations should start with a robust customer profile and then augment it with CRM, ERP and other data systems,” said Grozalsky. “Most importantly, they need to make that data available across their organization. Only then will they be successful in delivering relevant experiences and maximizing the impact of strategic efforts such as personalization and lead nurturing.”

Grozalsky is product marketing director, experience platform at Sitecore, which provides an industry-leading digital experience platform. We spoke with Grozalsky about the challenges teams face when producing and delivering digital experiences, and how they can work better together to drive business objectives.

Centralizing Systems and Data for More Relevant Digital Experiences

CMSWire: With so many different channels, audiences and competitors, how can content teams keep up with today’s growing demand for content?

Jill Grozalsky: When it comes to keeping up with today’s growing demand for content, the real key is to make sure organizational content silos are being broken down and that content teams are working as efficiently as possible – together. We know that many organizations have multiple content teams – web content, social, campaign and others. These teams are working separately, focused on their specific channel, and oftentimes there’s duplication of content efforts due to lack of collaboration, communication and common tooling.

Organizations need to focus on bringing together all content teams with a centralized content hub that can help teams work together to ideate, create, review, publish and distribute content. This effort to bring teams together not only helps streamline content creation but enables teams to repurpose and reuse content to help keep up with demand.

CMSWire: What are some of the biggest internal challenges organizations face when it comes to delivering digital experiences that resonate with their audience and bring value to the organization?

Grozalsky: The biggest internal challenge organizations face is having a holistic and consistent view of their customers to better understand exactly where they are in their journey. We hear about the 360-degree view of the customer all the time. It’s the holy grail of marketing. But organizations still struggle to make sure they’re collecting, integrating and activating customer data across various touch points. Especially now as consumer digital touch points have increased, customers are sharing more data than ever before and it can be hard for organizations to wrap their arms around it.

Staying Agile with Aligned Teams and Content Workflows

CMSWire: In many organizations, marketing relies on IT to help them deliver digital experiences. How can companies smooth out workflows between teams to better manage content production and delivery?

Grozalsky: The key here is alignment on technology and investing in tools that enable both marketing and IT equally. At the end of the day, marketing and IT teams are working towards a common goal: delivering an exceptional customer experience that helps drive business. To do so, there needs to be alignment on goals, timeline, tools and technology. Doing so will help smooth out workflows between these two teams and facilitate enhanced collaboration on customer experience that will benefit both their organizations and the end user.

CMSWire: What’s your best example of an organization that is efficiently managing their content workflows and seeing results?

Grozalsky: Johns Hopkins Medicine is a great example of an organization doing a great job managing their content workflows. Once COVID hit, it was critical for Johns Hopkins Medicine to provide accurate information in a rapidly changing environment. While transitioning more employees to remote work, they were able to update their content creation model to become more nimble, allowing them to develop, update and distribute content more easily. By facilitating more collaboration and understanding what content the end user needed, they were able to use content to power a COVID-19 self-checker, build information infographics, and use taxonomies and patterns to personalize the delivery of information.

CMSWire: What are your top recommendations for companies that are struggling to keep up with content demand?

Grozalsky: The recommendation or tip that can’t be overstated enough is look at your content data and make sure your content efforts are centralized. Understand what content is performing well and where content is underperforming. Also, be sure to look at content in the context of the customer journey. Are there areas of the journey where there is friction? Is the content in this part of the journey not educating, inspiring or informing the consumer enough to move them to the next phase or conversion? Knowing what’s working and what’s not from a content perspective will allow organizations to focus resources on the right efforts — whether that’s creating new content, personalizing content or repurposing content that performed well.

Challenges and Hopes for the Remote Workforce

CMSWire: Do you think remote work has amplified the challenges teams face around content production and delivery? What can organizations do to overcome the hurdles they face?

Grozalsky: Yes and no. In terms of the challenge of holistic data, the fact that people aren’t in the office working together doesn’t necessarily amplify the problem, but what remote work has amplified is gaps in existing technology and systems being used. We’re seeing an acceleration of digital transformation to better enable remote collaboration and access to systems, cloud and a doubling down on customer success — which ties directly to the accessibility and activation of holistic customer data.

CMSWire: What makes you most excited about the future of the digital workplace?

Grozalsky: I’m excited to see how organizations continue to drive employee engagement and to improve communication across a distributed workforce. The investment in tools that further drive collaboration, as well as the use of more end-user strategies such as personalization will be interesting as they’re integrated into internal work processes. I definitely can’t wait to be with my co-workers, work together in person and maybe head to a happy hour after work, but it’s nice to know that employees will have more flexibility to work and accommodate schedules and work-life balance with the evolving digital workplace.

