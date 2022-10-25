About usEditorial calendarAdvertise here
automatic robot arm with vacuum sucker working in the production line and assembling smartphone screens.
Editorial

Material Complexity Hurts Reusability, Repairability and Recyclability

4 minute read
Gerry McGovern avatar
October 25, 2022
Digital Experience
Will we get to a point when smartphones actually last us 10 years?

Today’s smartphones are incredibly complex, and a great deal of this complexity is unnecessary. “It is very realistic to think that there are 1,000 substances involved in making a phone,” Thea Kleinmagd, a circular material chains innovator at Fairphone, tells me. “For producing one phone, you move 75 kg of materials. This includes the fuel used, and the cleaning substances that are needed throughout the production. If you think that we produce 1.4 billion phones every year and multiply that by 75 kg, it is a huge amount of material that we move."

Difficulty Separating Smartphone Materials

Smartphones often contain only tiny amounts of a material, according to Thea. “Therefore," Thea added, "it is very difficult to separate these materials. What happens in the recycling process currently is that the battery is removed and the phone is thrown into a shredder, and then afterwards you have several separation technologies that will sort the shredded parts. You have ferrous materials that will stick to a magnet, and if you have a material, like gold, that is still attached to it, then this will probably not be recycled, because this part will end up in the ferrous material processing line. Like this, you lose a lot of materials."

The system, according to Thea, is not really made for all the materials that we have in products nowadays. "There are now so many more materials being used than when our recycling system was planned," Thea added. "The processes are targeted to recover certain materials, which means that others materials are lost. In general, there are a handful of materials that pay for their processing. Other materials which are rather scarce but don’t have a high price on the market, they are not really worth recovering."

Related Article: Design Products With Eye for More Sustainable World

Making Smartphones Modular

According to Thea, rare earths are not really recovered in our current system. They sound rare from the name but they actually are not, Thea added.

Learning Opportunities

Webinar
Best practices & tips to help IC teams thrive
Oct
25
Are You Blocking Your Internal Comms Team Without Knowing It
Best practices & tips to help IC teams thrive
Webinar
AI for Marketers
Oct
25
AI for Marketers: 4 Steps to improve personalization using data
Join product marketing and machine learning leaders as they discuss the future of AI for marketing
Conference
Digital Experience Summit - Q4 2022
Oct
26
Digital Experience Summit - Q4 2022
Future CX - Blending Physical & Digital Experiences
Webinar
How Successful B2B Brands Deliver Next-Level Digital Experiences
Oct
26
[EIS Webinar] How Successful B2B Brands Deliver Next-Level Digital Experiences
Join us for a lively, engaging, and information packed conversation with two industry experts
Webinar
Leveraging the power of appreciation to improve the employee experience
Nov
1
The Evolution of Employee Recognition
Leveraging the power of appreciation to improve the employee experience
Webinar
AdobeStock_275879779
Nov
1
Predicting Loyalty & Retention with AI
Pecan | AI for Business
Webinar
Best practices & tips to help IC teams thrive
Oct
25
Are You Blocking Your Internal Comms Team Without Knowing It
Best practices & tips to help IC teams thrive
Webinar
AI for Marketers
Oct
25
AI for Marketers: 4 Steps to improve personalization using data
Join product marketing and machine learning leaders as they discuss the future of AI for marketing
Webinar
Best practices & tips to help IC teams thrive
Oct
25
Are You Blocking Your Internal Comms Team Without Knowing It
Best practices & tips to help IC teams thrive
Webinar
AI for Marketers
Oct
25
AI for Marketers: 4 Steps to improve personalization using data
Join product marketing and machine learning leaders as they discuss the future of AI for marketing
Conference
Digital Experience Summit - Q4 2022
Oct
26
Digital Experience Summit - Q4 2022
Future CX - Blending Physical & Digital Experiences
Webinar
Best practices & tips to help IC teams thrive
Oct
25
Are You Blocking Your Internal Comms Team Without Knowing It
Best practices & tips to help IC teams thrive

"They are very abundant in the Earth’s crust," Thea said, "but it is hard to find the right concentrations of them. And they are also associated with radioactive material that you will also have to extract. The pollution related to these materials is very high, so we need to be more frugal and use our products longer so that we need less.”

One way of making smartphones last longer is to make them modular. “The Fairphone 4 can be opened without tools, and you can remove and exchange eight different parts easily at home," Thea said. This means that you will not be without a phone since you don’t need to leave it at the shop. Also software plays a really important role. For the Fairphone 4, software support is guaranteed until the end of 2026. We also intend to extend it further, until the end of 2028. Our Fairphone 2, which was launched in 2015, just received an Android update after almost seven years. This is really a first in the industry.”

Related Article: E-Waste Recycling Should Be a Last Resort 

Will Smartphones Last 10 Years Eventually?

In a better world, if we’re buying a phone in 2030, can we expect that phone to last 10 years? “I would really hope so,” Thea replies. “Currently, the average is somewhere between two and three years. Fairphone have the goal for at least five years, maybe even seven years right now. But some components are just not made to last longer. This is why we have this repairability approach. For example, if you have a USB connector, which is always needed for charging, this is made to break at a certain moment. If you can easily replace it with a spare part then you can use your phone for longer.”

About the author

Gerry McGovern

Gerry McGovern is the founder and CEO of Customer Carewords. He is widely regarded as the worldwide authority on increasing web satisfaction by managing customer tasks.

Tags

smartphonessustainabilityewastedigital experiencedxm

Featured Research

Featured research
White Paper
Delivering Frictionless Customer Experience
Key trends, tips and tools you can put to use this year to deliver great customer experiences amid significant change
Read now
Featured research
eBook
6 Personalization Trends You Need to Know
How personalization can help create more engaging digital experiences
Read now
Featured research
eBook
EX and Great Tech: Complementary Pillars of the Customer Experience
How employee experience and contact center technology drive better CX outcomes
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Crafting personalized customer experiences with data
How using customer data and insights can help generate increased marketing ROI
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
The State of Data and AI in Retail
4 Proven Strategies Brands Can Use to Unlock Greater Experience
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Your Business Shortcut to Digital Transformation
The Right Development Platform Makes a Difference
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Human-Centered AI for Customer Service
3 Systems You Need to Scale Your Support Operations
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Digital Experience Platforms (DXP) Market Guide
Everything you need to know about the DXP marketplace
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Delivering Frictionless Customer Experience
Key trends, tips and tools you can put to use this year to deliver great customer experiences amid significant change
Read now
Featured research
eBook
6 Personalization Trends You Need to Know
How personalization can help create more engaging digital experiences
Read now
Featured research
eBook
EX and Great Tech: Complementary Pillars of the Customer Experience
How employee experience and contact center technology drive better CX outcomes
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Crafting personalized customer experiences with data
How using customer data and insights can help generate increased marketing ROI
Read now

About CMSWire

For nearly two decades CMSWire, produced by Simpler Media Group, has been the world's leading community of customer experience professionals.

.

Today the CMSWire community consists of over 5 million influential customer experience and custom service leaders, the majority of whom are based in North America and employed by medium to large organizations. Our sister community, Reworked gathers the world's leading employee experience and digital workplace professionals.

Join the Community

Get the CMSWire Mobile App

Download App Store
Download google play