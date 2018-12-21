Mobify, which offers progressive web apps (PWAs) for ecommerce, and Sitecore, a digital experience management software company, announced a partnership that connects the Mobify Platform with Sitecore Experience Commerce. The partnership is designed to help brands deliver personalized mobile ecommerce sites that have the audience reach of the web.

The Mobify Platform decouples front-end experiences from back-end services (headless), a system that's designed to allow brands to make changes to mobile and desktop experiences without disrupting payment processing or product databases. Mobify CEO Igor Faleski said Sitecore is a natural fit for PWA because it combines content, commerce, data and delivery with an open presentation layer.

In other customer experience software news ...

Squelch Now Available on Salesforce AppExchange

Squelch, which provides a customer experience optimization solution, is now available on the Salesforce AppExchange. Customer-facing agents using Salesforce can now access information from, what company officials called, disjointed systems. Squelch's integration for Salesforce can be found on AppExchange and means agents don't have to leave the Salesforce environment. The Salesforce AppExchange, an enterprise cloud marketplace, includes more than 5,000 solutions, 6 million customer installs and 80,000 peer reviews.

Chorus.ai Raises $33 Million

Chorus.ai, a US-Israeli provider of analytics for sales teams, has raised $33 million in a funding round led by Canadian investment firm Georgian Partners. Returning investors, Redpoint Ventures and Emergence Capital, also participated in the round, bringing the total raised to date to $55 million. Company officials said the funding will be used to accelerate customer acquisition and product innovation.

Chorus.ai provides visibility into videoconferencing platforms and phone calls, according to company officials. The company has offices in San Francisco and Tel Aviv and customers include Adobe and Zoom Video Communications.

Hero Digital Hires CMO

Hero Digital, a customer experience agency, has named Kenneth Parks as its first chief marketing officer. Parks will oversee brand strategy, marketing and sales enablement and will report to CEO David Kilimnik. Parks most recently served as the CMO for Dentsu Aegis Network, where he was responsible for shaping the network’s brand and go-to-market strategy in the US. Prior to Dentsu Aegis Network, Parks spent 17 years at Digitas, part of Publicis Groupe, in a variety of senior roles including CMO, managing director and head of client services.

Hero Digital also added Kelli Trujillo to its leadership team as SVP of employee experience. In her role, Trujillo will spearhead the agency’s employee experience and recruiting initiatives.

Algolia Launches Personalization

Algolia, a search and discovery API for websites and mobile apps, has debuted Personalization, which is designed to build and automate customized search experiences. Algolia is using behavior and analytics to make the search experience smarter and more relevant to users, according to company officials. The new Personalization features aim to address the complexities of search relevancy and eliminate the one-size-fits-all approach, company officials said. Algolia’s officials also promised the new features will allow customers to utilize behavior to influence search, identify a wide range of individual online behaviors and preferences and optimize the search ranking strategy accordingly to show more relevant results.

Verint Acquires ForeSee

Verint Systems, a customer engagement company, has agreed to acquire ForeSee, a cloud voice of the customer (VoC) vendor. Company officials said the acquisition combines ForeSee's causal modeling, predictive analytics and benchmarking and Verint’s existing omnichannel VoC portfolio. It will allow, they said, marketing and operational executives to view the voice of their customers across digital, voice, surveys, email, chat and social media.

Pixability Adds to Executive Team

Pixability, which provides insights and optimizations for video advertising across YouTube, Facebook and Connected TV, has hired Matt Duffy as chief marketing officer and Lata Ahuja as the VP of engineering. Most recently, Duffy served as CMO of ClimaCell, a weather tech startup. Previously he also served as VP/marketing at LogMeIn and led the marketing organization at Jumptap, a mobile ad tech company that was acquired by Millennial Media. Ahuja built and scaled engineering teams at Carbon Black, Constant Contact, Cartera Commerce and other companies.