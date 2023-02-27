The Gist

MWC 2023 — Day One

Dedicated primarily to the mobile communications industry, the Mobile World Congress, MWC Barcelona, is billed as “the largest and most influential event for the connectivity ecosystem.” Drawing tens of thousands of attendees, MWC brings together mobile device manufacturers, technology providers and tech businesses from around the globe to showcase the latest mobile technology and promises to be full of announcements of smartphone launches from manufacturers including Huawei, Honor, HMD’s Nokia and OnePlus.

CMSWire will bring you the highlights of this conference, which began today and wraps up on March 2, so be sure to check back to learn about the latest technology, keynotes and more.

Keynote 1: Vision Of An Open Future

The first keynote of the conference, Vision Of An Open Future, was presented by Mats Granryd, director general at GSMA, José María Álvarez-Pallete, chairman and CEO at Telefónica, Christel Heydemann, CEO at Orange, and Thierry Breton, commissioner for the internal market of the European Commission. Topics discussed included the shift in innovation that has been enabled by artificial intelligence, 5G and augmented reality, all of which have set the industry on a new trajectory that is immersive and inclusive.

Due to this shift, mobile networks are becoming more open and agile, and the interoperability of these technologies is paving the way for the transformation that can be seen today across all industries. The keynote focused on the evolution of these technologies and why a shared vision is needed to achieve a fair and equitable future for all.

Kingfisher Unveils Kinetic Sculpture ‘Circulation’

Kingfisher, the next-gen mobile experience company, in collaboration with the GSMA, today unveiled, "Circulation" a kinetic sculpture that was created to highlight how through circulation, mobile devices can be repurposed to live their second, third and at times, fourth “lives.”

MWC 2023

The sculpture was created by Helsinki and Tokyo-based artist collective, Sun Effects, and is a three-dimensional kinetic sculpture that is nearly three and a half meters tall with a 14-meter-long aluminum spiral rotating on a central axis.

The spiral sculpture features 80 refurbished phones, which act as “windows into the circular economy.” Their displays are synched to create one large continuous screen that is paired to a “bespoke soundscape,” all of which is designed to transform these devices from phones into tools of expression, to express the concept of circulation. After their initial life as a phone, they were brought together to form a kinetic sculpture, and then they will be refurbished and circulated back into use as phones once again.

Mobile Industry Deploys Open Network APIs

The GSMA today announced an industrywide initiative called GSMA Open Gateway, which is a framework of universal network application programmable interfaces (APIs) that will enable universal access to operator networks for developers. Through a collaboration between 21 mobile network operators, Open Gateway represents a huge shift in the way the telecoms industry designs and delivers services.

Driven by the Linux Foundation in collaboration with the GSMA, the Open Gateway APIs are defined, developed and published as part of CAMARA, an open-source project which enables developers to access enhanced network capabilities. These APIs provide gateways between telcos and developers, who can then quickly deliver mobile applications.

Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO at Microsoft, stated that Microsoft is focused on extending a distributed computing fabric from the cloud to the edge, together with its operator partners. "We look forward to bringing the GSMA Open Gateway initiative to Microsoft Azure, to empower developers and help operators monetize the value of their 5G investments," he explained.

Google Chrome’s New Zoom Blows up Big

Google today made several announcements relating to different kinds of Android devices and showcased its work in conjunction with its partners to create connected devices that work better together and stay fresh over time. Of particular note is new functionality in its Chrome web browser, which enables users to zoom on text, images and videos up to 300 percent without disrupting the page layout.

Today in a blog about Google at MWC, Kara Bailey, VP of strategy, Android and Google Play, wrote that Google views the Android operating system as being about more than simply allowing devices to communicate with each other, but rather, it’s about improving how people communicate with each other. “We believe messaging should bring people together, not pull them apart.”

More Announcements Coming Soon!

There will be plenty of announcements to come at MWC, including announcements from Lenovo on its latest laptop and phone concepts, and new processors from Qualcomm and MediaTek. Attendees can look forward to product announcements relating to 5G connectivity, the metaverse, AR and VR technologies. Check back often, as this page will continue to be updated throughout the week.

