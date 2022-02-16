PHOTO: REDPIXEL

Optimizely, a San Francisco-based digital experience platform (DXP) provider, announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with Google Cloud, which includes moving its experimentation solutions to Google Cloud. The multi-year agreement brings digital-first marketing solutions to market, according to company officials.

Through the new partnership, customers will get access to experimentation capabilities from Optimizely and Google Cloud’s secure infrastructure and capabilities in AI, ML and analytics. Optimizely’s Web Experimentation and Full Stack Experimentation allow marketers to test their personalized engagements. Google Cloud and Optimizely will also coordinate a joint go-to-market and sales execution strategy to deliver experimentation solutions to customers.

As part of the multi-year agreement, Optimizely and Google Cloud will collaborate on co-innovation, developing new and expanded digital offerings. Joint Optimizely experimentation and Google Cloud customers get access to data-driven decision-making and optimized customer experiences that Optimizely’s experimentation solutions will deliver on Google Cloud.

"I couldn’t think of two tech companies that are more relevant for the data-driven growth marketer than Google Cloud and Optimizely. We share the same philosophy on leveraging data, AI and experimentation to replace guesswork with certainty,” Alex Atzberger, CEO of Optimizely, said in a press release. “By entering into this strategic partnership with Google Cloud, we’re empowering marketers to unlock their digital potential, create exceptional customer experiences and deliver strong business outcomes all on a trusted, secure platform. It’s a true win-win-win situation for Optimizely, Google Cloud and the marketing industry overall.”

Optimizely in December launched an integrated version of its B2B Commerce Cloud and Content Cloud products. The integration allows these two products to be implemented together, enabling brands to reach audiences with content strategies and work more effectively across large teams of marketers, according to company officials.

According to Crunchbase, Optimizely has had nine funding rounds for a total of $251.2 million. Episerver, a web content management and digital experience platform provider, acquired Optimizely in September 2020 and rebranded as Optimizely.