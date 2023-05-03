The Gist

Inflection AI unveils Pi . A new chatbot with personality, emotions and humor.

. A new chatbot with personality, emotions and humor. Top tech veterans. Inflection employs industry bigwigs from DeepMind, Google and OpenAI.

Inflection employs industry bigwigs from DeepMind, Google and OpenAI. Building “deeper” relationships. The company said Pi helps users solve in a more supportive and kind way.

Inflection AI, the AI studio launched by renowned experts from top tech giants such as DeepMind, Google and OpenAI, just unveiled its debut product, Pi, a new chatbot that boasts an engaging personality, an extensive range of emotions — and a penchant for humor.

Pi, short for "personal intelligence," is now available in English worldwide. Designed to be an attentive listener, Pi engages users in a dialogue and then retains all conversations to aid future interactions in an attempt to build "deeper relationships" with users.

Like OpenAI's GPT-4, Inflection officials said Pi aims to provide factual responses, but in a more “kind and supportive” way.

“Pi is here to help you process thoughts and feelings, express yourself, and work through tricky decisions through conversation. Whenever you need to talk something over, it’s your listening ear,” company officials said in a post announcing Pi’s release. “Pi has lots of information but knows how to be brief. Its goal is to turn web browsing into a conversation. Just say whatever it is you want, and Pi will give you answers and ideas in as much or as little detail as you’d like.”

Inflection admits Pi is still improving and “it doesn’t always get it right.”

“It’s still early days for Pi and for now, you can’t fully rely on everything it says. Please double-check what Pi tells you. If it gets something wrong, just let it know and it will learn for next time,” company officials said. “Pi loves to discover and explore and is here to help you do the same. It tries to be playful, laughs easily, and is quick to make a surprising connection.”

Inflection AI: The Startup Revolutionizing Conversational AI With Pi

As an AI startup, Inflection was founded in early 2022 by LinkedIn co-founder, Reid Hoffman, along with former DeepMind scientists, Mustafa Suleyman and Karén Simonyan. The company now boasts more than 100 employees including some of the industry’s top AI experts.

Inflection runs as a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC), defined by Cornell Law School as an organization “created to generate social and public good, and to operate in a responsible and sustainable manner.” Inflection’s stated purpose is to “develop products and technologies that harness the power of AI to improve human well-being and productivity, whilst respecting individual freedoms, working for the common good and ensuring our products widely benefit current and future generations.”

Check back for updates on this breaking story.