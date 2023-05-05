The Gist

Salesforce launches Slack GPT . Conversational AI for work.

. Conversational AI for work. Next-generation Slack. The platform is AI-ready with apps and many more in the works.

The platform is AI-ready with apps and many more in the works. New Einstein GPT. A new app will enable customers to glean knowledge from employees and trusted customer data.

Salesforce has announced a partnership with OpenAI and the launch of Slack GPT, a new conversational AI for the workplace.

Slack GPT is an extension of Salesforce's AI-powered customer relationship management (CRM) platform that leverages OpenAI's GPT technology to bring natural language processing and conversation generation capabilities to the Slack platform — something Salesforce believes will enable businesses to automate and streamline communication, making it more efficient and effective.

“Generative AI has enormous potential to redefine how work is done and unlock significant business productivity,” said Lidiane Jones, CEO of Slack, in a statement announcing the launch. “The real power of this technology is when AI can analyze and act on the most valuable data from a company’s most trusted resource — its own internal knowledge.”

Referring to Slack GPT as “the conversational AI platform of the future,” Jones said the tech will help organizations “easily tap into their trusted customer data and essential employee knowledge so they can work smarter and make smarter decisions faster.”

New Features With Salesforce Slack GPT

Marketers will find many useful features in the new tech including the ability to auto-generate copy and images for blogs, email campaigns, social and advertising directly into a channel for team collaboration.

Slack Gets New Native AI Integration

AI functionality will now be integrated directly into the Slack user experience without requiring external tools or separate applications. As a native integration, AI is built into the core functionality of Slack, including AI-powered conversation summaries and assistance with writing.

An AI-Ready Platform for Slack

The recently launched Slack platform allows users to create no-code workflows incorporating AI actions and simple prompts, enabling anyone to deploy AI automation more easily. Users can also integrate a large language model (LLM) from providers like OpenAI and Anthropic or opt for the LLM of their preference.

A New Einstein GPT Slack App

Salesforce will soon integrate Einstein GPT-powered insights from real-time customer data into Slack allowing users to create personalized content with generative AI.

"Slack GPT will deliver intelligence across automations, shared knowledge and conversations in Slack," Company officials said in a statement. "Most importantly, the AI is customizable to a company’s unique needs — whether they want to integrate a language model of choice, build their own AI-powered no-code workflows, or bring AI effortlessly into the Slack experience."