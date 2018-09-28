About 170,000 Dreamforce attendees invaded San Francisco this week for Salesforce's annual customer conference. Salesforce made its usual bevy of news announcements, including extended partnerships with Google and the debut of a platform designed to unify cross-channel customer experiences.

The San Francisco company on its home turf debuted Salesforce Customer 360 this week. Company officials claimed it will help users move beyond an app- or department-specific view of ​each customer. Customer 360 helps users with data management across Salesforce apps and provides access to consistent, reconciled customer data, including:

Click-based UI for app and data management

Reconciled 360 ID and profile across apps

Pre-built packages for service, marketing and commerce

Salesforce implementations will include API-led connectivity across applications, data and devices through the MuleSoft Anypoint Platform. Salesforce acquired Mulesoft this year for $6.5 billion. Users can integrate the APIs directly to Customer 360.

As for the Google partnership, Salesforce officials said they are deepening a relationship that began last November. Customers can now purchase Google Marketing Platform products, including Google Analytics 360, Google Optimize 360 and Google Tag Manager 360, directly from Salesforce in the US and Canada.

Salesforce has also released additional capabilities for the Salesforce Sales Cloud and Google Analytics 360 integration. Salesforce and Google in the future will be launching an integration between the Google Cloud Platform and Salesforce IoT.

In other customer experience news ...

Demandbase Expands Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot

Speaking of Dreamforce ...

Demandbase, an Account-Based Marketing (ABM) provider, announced at Dreamforce an expanded collaboration with Salesforce Pardot. The new product integration will allow B2B marketers to access Demandbase’s anonymous website engagement and intent data within Salesforce Pardot and Sales Cloud, according to Demandbase officials. Users can view each customer and prospect account in Pardot campaigns.

Salesforce Pardot users can now leverage Demandbase’s Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled account-level data. The integration also combines Demandbase’s anonymous website engagement data with pipeline, opportunity, campaign and other CRM and Pardot data to gain access to insights within Pardot’s B2B Marketing Analytics.

Google Releases Data Studio

Google announced the general availability of Data Studio, Google’s free data visualization and reporting product. Data Studio is part of Google Marketing Platform and is closely integrated with Google Cloud. Users can access Google Analytics, Google Ads, Display & Video 360, Search Ads 360, YouTube Analytics, Google Sheets, Google BigQuery and more than 500 more data sources, both Google and non-Google.

Decibel Builds on Digital Experience Score

Decibel, which provides a digital experience intelligence platform, launched this week the availability of a new product feature Experience Issues. It builds on Decibel’s proprietary Digital Experience Score (DXS), a scoring system that measures customer experience and provides actionable recommendations, according to company officials.

Decibel’s DXS analyzes visitor interactions, including engagement, navigation, forms, technical performance and frustration, and includes it into a singular score that businesses can use to measure the impact of digital experience. It is calculated for every visitor and every session. Its diagnostic tools include session replays and heatmaps.

Oracle Updates Marketing Automation Platform

Oracle this week announced a series of updates to Oracle Eloqua. It includes new content creation, sales tools and auditing capabilities. Marketers with the updates will be able to create compelling landing pages, streamline and optimize the sales process and enhance security, tracking and auditing. Oracle Marketing Cloud is part of Oracle Customer Experience (CX) Cloud Suite, an integrated suite of applications.

ZoomInfo Completes Acquisition of Y Labs

Zoom Information, a growth acceleration platform for sales and marketing teams, has acquired Y Labs. The Israeli company will help ZoomInfo expand its center for product development and security operations, ZoomInfo officials said. The local company will be named ZoomInfo Israel Limited. Financial terms of the transaction were undisclosed. ZoomInfo recently opened a new office in Ra’anana, Israel.

ZoomInfo also announced the hiring of Brad Noble as vice president of product design. He previously led product design and advocacy teams at companies that included IBM, Cloudant (acquired by IBM), Boathouse Group and MullenLowe.

Adobe Debuts Virtual Analyst

Adobe unveiled a new virtual analyst in Adobe Analytics. The addition leverages Adobe Sensei, Adobe’s AI and machine learning framework. It is designed to uncover insights such as unexpected spikes or drops in key metrics. The virtual analyst prioritizes data analysis based on business and user context, accounting for both real-time activity and historical data. Company officials promised that over time, the virtual analyst will consider preferences and consumption patterns of users.