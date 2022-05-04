There are times when a monolith suite is the right solution. An all-in-one-box product can get businesses set up to manage and deliver content without too much developing on their end. However, these solutions can suffer from a lack of flexibility and scalability. Surely there’s another way to scale that doesn’t require a ton of developer hours.

Thankfully there is: the composable DXP. Designed to integrate seamlessly with a variety of best-of-breed solutions, composable DXPs can scale faster and better than a legacy off-the-shelf solution.

To gain a better understanding of the benefits that come with DXP adoption, we examined Montreal-based e→d films, to see how they used a composable DXP to scale their content delivery.

The Content Challenge

Not just a producer of educational and cultural films, e→d films also has an online store on their website, selling digital assets to filmmakers and other creators. These assets are designs to plug into films, games and videos, to speed up those projects. But speed was a challenger on the e→d films website. Their potential customers faced slow loading times, confusing navigation and limited product descriptions.

Customers these days are more discerning than ever, and many won’t stand for a poor customer experience. According to research, 62% of American consumers (And 61% or worldwide consumers) have stopped doing business with a brand due to a poor customer service experience. Something needed to change if e→d films were to improve their customer experience.

The Composable DXP Approach

One of the major benefits to a composable DXP solution is how well it integrates with other components. This came into play for e→d films as their composable DXP solution with Umbraco CMS at the core, which integrates with applications like Ucommerce, an eCommerce solution. The combination of Umbraco and Ucommerce (implemented by solution partner Yaska) gave e→d films a competitive and powerful content and commerce combination for the .NET platform. The one-two solutions punch would enable e→d films to get to market quicker, get art to clients faster and scale in a way they couldn’t with their off-the-shelf system.

The Result? A Better Customer Experience

Making the switch to Umbraco’s composable DXP solution streamlined a lot of processes for e→d films. By eliminating unnecessary steps and enabling content blocks, Umbraco’s DXP allowed e→d films to more quickly and easily add content to their online store and website.

Numbers don’t lie, and after deploying the Umbraco DXP e→d films saw increases in the following metrics:

300% efficiency gain when uploading new products to the website

300% customer engagement increase in recurring site visitors

250% more qualified web traffic

300% increase in team efficiency

With that last point, it’s clear that implementing a composable DXP has the potential not only to impact the customer experience, but the employee experience as well. And with employee enhancement and enablement some of the top factors predicted to shape the customer experience in the next year, businesses looking for ways to improve their CX can’t afford to miss the effect employees have on customers.

Conclusion

After implementing the new solution, President and Creative Producer for e→d films Emily Paige had nothing but good things to say about their new workflows. “Previous off-the-shelf solutions could not meet our requirements, and as a digital company, we needed a fast, efficient, simple, and up-to-date web presence; something more customized and responsive to our specific needs,” Paige said. “Thanks to our new website, we will be able to move our business to the next level — reach the international market and grow the list of our products. None of this would be possible if we didn’t get such a fantastic platform and IT support.”

Thanks to an adaptive and responsive setup, e→d films has been able to increase sales, improve the customer experience and further refine their messaging. In a competitive market such as theirs, every advantage helps.

