SDL, a provider of content creation, translation and delivery technologies, released the latest version of SDL Tridion DX this week. It also released SDL Tridion Sites 9, an update to the company's web content management system which is part of SDL Tridion DX. SDL made this and other news announcements during its SDL Connect conference in Santa Clara, Calif.

SDL Tridion DX combines SDL Tridion Sites, SDL Tridion Docs, SDL Language Technology and Hai, SDL's Linguistic AI. Officials said the updates will allow marketers to deliver experiences with product content across touchpoints. SDL Tridion DX connects backend content repositories and business systems. It leverages a microservices-based approach that enables headless omni-content delivery and interoperability with existing systems.

In other customer experience software news ...

6sense Updates Sales Intelligence

6sense, which offers an ABM Orchestration Platform for B2B marketing and sales, has released new features to enhance its existing sales experience. According to company officials, the Sales Intelligence enhancements will allow revenue-generating teams to create and drive pipeline with insights designed to drive sales action in coordination with marketing.

6sense Sales Intelligence brings together CRM, marketing automation data, web engagement data and 6sense’s anonymous intent data. With the updates, users can track an account’s engagement over time, gain visibility into anonymous intent from accounts and assess the engagement status of the most important personas in any given deal.

Reltio Releases Version 2018.3

Reltio, provider of data management solutions, has released version 2018.3 of Reltio Cloud. The releases introduces a Data Quality Confidence Indicator for business users and includes enhancements for data connectivity and self-service. The Reltio Data Quality Confidence Indicators calculates profiles in Reltio Cloud to deliver actionable metrics. Some highlights for the platform include relevance-based matching, data self-serviceability, point-and-click data loads, performance and scalability updates, data security and governance and upgraded role management UI.

Salsify Buys Welcome Commerce

Salsify, a product experience management (PXM) platform vendor, acquired Welcome Commerce this week, provider of a chat technology for retailer ecommerce sites. Salsify Chat integrates with any chat and customer service tool for real-time conversation with product experts. Welcome co-founder and president Dan Herman joins Salsify as vice president of retail strategy. Welcome's Austin, Texas headquarters will become a Salsify office as part of the acquisition.

ContentSquare Partners With Dynamic Yield

ContentSquare, vendors of an AI-powered digital experience insights platform, and Dynamic Yield, a company providing an AI-powered omnichannel personalization engine, have partnered in a move the businesses claim will help brands better surface customer intent. Marketers can leverage ContentSquare's visual analytics layer to tap into the signals and actions a user takes as they interact with each experience launched through Dynamic Yield. Marketers can also identify behavioral segments in ContentSquare, such as segments that do or don't engage with certain product content, and then target them through Dynamic Yield's segmentation and personalization engine.

LinkedIn Overhauls Campaign Manager

LinkedIn has announced the beta release of Objective-Based Advertising in its marketing platform Campaign Manager, in what it calls a "complete overhaul of Campaign Manager designed to make it easier to create campaigns and measure their impact." Marketers can try to drive clicks to a website, generate leads or video views in Campaign Manager and can customize the campaign creation experience based on specific objectives. Through the new capabilities, it will then surface only those ad formats and features that support the objective.

Yaguara Launches Brand

Yaguara, a growth management platform that helps ecommerce teams with organizational goals, had its official brand launch this week. Yaguara uses reporting with aggregated, real-time data. It also uses machine learning to promote cross-team visibility and report on goal progress. Users can appoint specific goals to individuals or teams within a company and track real-time performance and display projected end results by monitoring KPIs.