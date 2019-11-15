PHOTO: Alternate Skate

Are you looking to invest in a digital customer experience (CX) strategy that will fix a problem today, or invest in a solution for tomorrow? In an ideal world, your answer would be “both."

To have a really effective digital CX strategy, providing a band-aid fix to the problem you are trying to solve is only going to get you so far. By taking a ground-up approach by first listening to your customers, you can deliver an experience based on an understanding of what they expect. This will also allow you to proactively give them experiences they didn’t realize they want.

Building on the solution to the initial problem will provide the momentum for businesses to deliver an outstanding experience for customers well into the future.

What Does Having an 'Effective Digital Customer Experience' Mean?

The core realization when creating great experiences for your customer is this: they are the key to your success. Businesses don’t sell products or services nearly as much as they sell experiences and relationships.

Creating a brand that understands consumer decisions are prompted by human motivations is key. Tapping into those human emotions can create brand loyalty, which drives repeat sales and advocacy in turn.

Consistency : Visual and experiential branding should be consistent. The modern customer may have touch points across phone, website forms, chatbots and emails, so businesses need to keep experiences streamlined across all.

: Visual and experiential branding should be consistent. The modern customer may have touch points across phone, website forms, chatbots and emails, so businesses need to keep experiences streamlined across all. Speed : Website pages should load quickly on both phone and mobile to prevent drop offs and avoid user frustration.

: Website pages should load quickly on both phone and mobile to prevent drop offs and avoid user frustration. Like for like: Asking a customer to perform half of a task in a physical location and half through a digital channel is frustrating and time consuming. If a journey starts digital, ensure this carries through to keep them engaged.

Are You Exceeding Customer Expectations at Every Touchpoint?

Every business exists in a competitive market.

Every business claims to have “the best product.”

The disruptive power of digital has flattened once competitive advantages like proximity and the complex webs of mail delivery services supported by online portals allow products to be accessed from a variety of resellers from home, work or on the move. Rethinking traditional and embracing digital practices allows businesses to transform their digital journey.

With the relative homogeneity of product or service availability, the buying experience, the service and customer support become the defining factors. This goes far beyond assumptions of what your brand thinks your customers want and necessitates reaching out to your clients and really listening to, and then acting on, the information they provide.

Identify Opportunities for CX Improvement

Knowing you need to listen to your customers and the pain points they have while engaging with your brand is a start, but how can we identify where to improve?

Learn — Talk to your customers through interviews and surveys, review existing analytics data, review your competitors’ approach to similar interactions. Take these learnings and identify friction points.

Ideate — Using your findings, mock up what various solutions might look like and prototype those solutions.

Test — Take your prototypes to your customers and let them tell you why it does or doesn't work. Utilize A/B testing in real world environments, or at the very least build and launch your enhancements. Just remember to use data analytics to track its performance.

Iterate — Use the takeaways from your tests to refine the solution and even identify further opportunities to resolve pain points.

Rinse and Repeat — This should be an ongoing process to leverage each new discovery.

Prioritize Where to Focus Your CX Efforts

While every identified opportunity can be worth exploring, prioritizing these ultimately comes down to two things: price and timeline. While investing in digital experience is one of the best investments a business can make, resources are limited. Initially, identifying quick wins will allow you to get enhancements to market quickly that also might help give insights into the larger opportunities.

With the quick wins covered and the learning from them recorded, the next step is getting into the deeper tasks. Prioritize the opportunities to enhance your digital CX uncovered in the identification phase of your research into categories based on:

Effort to implement: What level of resource use or time investment is required? Categorize them into buckets based on levels of effort.

Impact on the customers: How many are impacted and what is the actual effect of these opportunities going addressed or left? Are these one-offs or deep seeded points that affect a large number of customers?

Prioritizing your opportunities and evaluating them against a resources and impact level background will focus your team on what’s most important.

Final Point: Stay Humble

Staying humble when creating great customer experiences allows brands to get to the core of their customer concerns and wants. Without customers, your business is nothing, so removing assumptions and relying on grassroots investigation of their needs will focus your CX team's efforts and allow them to deliver an engaging and successful digital journey.