SurveyMonkey filed for an initial public offering (IPO) with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) through its parent SVMK, Inc this week. The San Mateo, Calif.-based SurveyMonkey provides survey software products that enable organizations to survey customers, employees and the markets they serve.

SurveyMonkey claims 16 million active users globally. The cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform helps generate an average of more than 20 million answered questions daily across more than 190 countries and territories, according to company officials. SurveyMonkey's filing did not issue specifics on selling shares. According to its SEC filing, SurveyMonkey's revenue has shown steady growth over the last few years, going from $207.3 million in 2016 to $218.8 million in 2017, with 2018 on course to beat those numbers.

Forrester Offers CX Certification

Analyst firm Forrester announced this week the launch of its CX Certification product. The certification is designed to build the skills companies need to create better customer experiences. It includes hands-on learning and self-paced lessons in a digital learning platform taught by Forrester customer experience experts.

“Customer experience is a key differentiator across all industries, but most companies fail to provide quality experiences,” Forrester chief research and product officer Cliff Condon said in a press release. “Our 2018 CX Index data reveals that CX improvement is stagnant for the third year in a row."

Forrester’s three-part CX Certification begins with a six-week online course in CX Foundations, which features six lessons focusing on topics such as journey mapping, CX measurement and ROI modeling.

Bynder Releases Advanced Analytics

Bynder, which offers digital asset management (DAM) solutions, this week launched Advanced Analytics. The release includes enhanced data visualizations that company officials said will enable users to identify trends in company content usage and optimize marketing teams’ digital content efforts. Advanced Analytics allows users to measure the performance and usage of DAM and other features, such as creative workflow and brand guidelines. Users can see how content is used internally and shared externally, track how these assets are being implemented across departments and identify which content is used most frequently.

Adobe Opens Up Adobe XD

Adobe this week announced that UX design tool Adobe XD is opening its platform so users can customize their tools with an ecosystem of community and partner-built plugins. With Adobe XD APIs, developers can build on top of Adobe XD, add new features, automate workflows and connect XD to tools and services.

Adobe XD also now integrates with designers’ existing workflows via other collaboration tools like Microsoft Teams (Adobe’s preferred collaboration service), Slack and Jira Software Cloud.

Uberflip Partners with Intelligent Demand

Uberflip, a content experience platform, is partnering with Intelligent Demand (ID), an integrated revenue agency. Customers will get access to the technology, services and expertise of both companies to help drive better engagement and pipeline acceleration across every stage of their revenue process. ID and Uberflip’s integrated solutions aim to help with personalization at scale, ABM targeting capabilities and more effective enablement of sales teams, company officials said. Uberflip and ID will offer integrated service packages and master-certified professional services.

Top 50 SaaS CEOs

The TSR SaaS Report released its list of Top 50 Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company CEOs this week. The report includes CEOs selected "largely based on the detailed reviews we received from their respective employees and industry colleagues," TSR officials stated in a blog post this week. Judges said they received nearly 5,000 nominations and looked at hundreds of CEOs.

How did they judge them? The key areas included integrity, intelligence, energy, company culture and company growth.

"In many cases," the judges said, "it was evident that a CEO had developed such unique leadership skills that they were held in high esteem by seemingly everyone they worked with and were markedly more effective than their fellow CEOs in the industry. Notably, CEO caliber did not necessarily correlate with organization size or amount of capital raised."

G2 Crowd Debuts Momentum Grid Report

G2 Crowd, which offers customer reviews for business software, has launched Momentum Grid Reports, which recognize the top trending tech in each product category. The research team analyzed more than 500,000 reviews from 1.5 million users to build these new reports. The trending solution provider in each category is chosen based on a proprietary algorithm that includes company and employee growth, web and social media presence and user satisfaction ratings.

