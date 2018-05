For digital experience (DX) leaders to be successful in deploying and getting business value (ROI) from their digital experience platform (DXP) investments, they need to be mindful of employing the type of technology strategies that will enable innovation within in their organizations. It is important for these DX leaders to not only develop the culture and processes needed to support innovation within their own employees and external teams, but also leverage the power of new and emerging technologies to build a flexible technology ecosystem that enables innovation.

According to the 2017 Marketing Technology Landscape, there has been a 39% growth in MarTech applications over last year, to 5,500 solutions. Five years ago there were only 350 solutions. This growth of innovative technologies combined with increased expectations for a unified digital experience by customers has created an environment where marketing and IT teams must work together to provide a personalized customer experience across all multi-channel touch points.

If this wasn’t enough of a challenge, all this must be done in a scalable manner for larger businesses to support potentially millions of buyers and touch points domestically and internationally, as well as across multiple websites, languages, and business units. This need for scalability can’t sacrifice flexibility, as businesses need to continually meet changing customer needs and advances in MarTech.

e-Spirit, a digital experience platform (DXP) vendor, conducted a State of the DX Ecosystem survey of more than 200 marketing and IT professionals in global companies across the U.S. They found that digital experience leaders employed tech strategies anchored in the following concepts to support omnichannel scalability and innovation.

Tech Strategies DX Leaders Use to Support Innovation

An open architecture using microservices

Omnichannel marketing and Content as a Service

AI-Driven Personalization

Cloud/SaaS

An Open Architecture Using Microservices

DX leaders need to be prepared to deploy a flexible, agile, open architecture so the DX ecosystem they set up can be customized and updated if and when the business needs it, and when customers’ behaviors and needs change. In essence, DX leaders need to future-enable their technology platform to support innovation.

According to the e-Spirit DX Ecosystem survey, only 16% of companies find it “easy” to add new digital marketing tools to their existing DX technology ecosystem (chart below). 73% of DX leaders say their open architecture is the core reason they find it easy to add new tools to their infrastructure. 76% of the companies that found it hard to integrate new tools into their current infrastructure said they were limited by their pre-existing locked-down IT platforms, and a general lack of tool integration and dedicated development resources.

It is critical for DX executives to deploy a technology infrastructure that does not force lock-in with an internal full stack solution. According to the e-Spirit survey, 83% of companies avoid the full stack, all-in-one solution approach, allowing them more flexibility for upgrades and integration.

Companies are moving towards open and agile platforms that can easily connect with each other using a microservices-based architecture, according to Michael Gerard, CMO of e-Spirit. Gerard says that microservices help to break up complex systems into more manageable pieces that communicate with each other. By employing this type of agile architecture, technology is not only more scalable but also more flexible.

Omnichannel Marketing and Content as a Service

To support a unified customer experience with flexibility for innovation, DX executives need to deliver content across all channels and touchpoints with limited tech support or custom integration. The good news here is this is already a priority for many DX leaders, with the e-Spirit DX Ecosystem study finding that 60% of DX leaders already deliver content to mobile without custom integration. Internet of Things (IoT) is a bit more challenging, with only 19% of respondents saying they can deliver content to IoT devices without some level of customization.

“What’s needed is a more agile method of content delivery, one that delivers content in a channel-agnostic manner, wherever it is called – dynamically, such as a Content as a Service (CaaS) model.” - Michael Gerard, CMO of e-Spirit