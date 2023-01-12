CONNECT ConferenceEditorial CalendarPodcastAwardsAdvertising
Plastic garbage washed onto beach.
Editorial

The Great Data Waste: Trash What You Don't Need

3 minute read
Gerry McGovern avatar
January 12, 2023
Digital Experience
The culture of information technology is to store everything because you never know what might be important in the future. That was never a wise strategy.

Data production is growing at around 25% per year. Humans produced about 60 zettabytes of data in 2020, and Statista estimates that over 2,000 zettabytes of data will be produced by 2035. This is a wholly unsustainable growth rate, and it will have cataclysmic impacts on the environment if it is not radically reduced.

The culture of information technology is to store everything because you never know what might be important in the future. That was never a wise strategy. However, IT departments and CIOs could get away with it when the quantities of data were relatively low, and the storage costs were equally low. However, data storage costs can now be eating up 30% of an IT department’s budget.

Data Storage and Data Creation: What Should You Do?

There are two challenges here. What to store and what not to create in the first place. According to Bob Clark, director of archives at the US Rockefeller Archive Center, the rule of thumb among professional archivists is that at most 5% of stuff is worth saving. My experience over almost 30 years of working with data and content is that 90% of data in practically any environment can be easily deleted, and things will work better.

Someone in the organization needs to start actually managing data. Right now, too many IT departments are behaving like a crude warehouse, or in reality more like a data landfill. IT sees its job as adding more space to dump data. It’s not asking the crucial questions:

  • Why are we storing this?
  • Why are we creating it in the first place?

When new IT systems are installed, often the old systems don’t get properly decommissioned and all the data — regardless of quality — gets migrated to the new system. “They’re not performing an overall analysis of why we have got that particular application and its physical hardware,” data center expert John Booth told me. “Why are we moving something that’s already zombie into the cloud? A lot of IT departments treat every single application that they have as mission critical, when actually it certainly isn’t.”

Learning Opportunities

Conference
CMSWire CONNECT 2023
May
10
CMSWire CONNECT 2023
Don't miss the most impactful customer experience conference of they year — live in Austin, Texas May 10-12, 2023.
Conference
Reworked CONNECT 2023
May
10
Reworked CONNECT 2023
Don't miss the most impactful employee experience conference of they year — live in Austin, Texas May 10-12, 2023.
Webinar
AdobeStock_100712730
On demand
AI for Marketers: Optimize Personalization Across the Funnel
Understand the benefits of utilizing AI across your entire marketing stack
Webinar
AdobeStock_342996109
On demand
Top 10 Ways to Step Up Your Digital Experience
Be equipped with top digital trends
Webinar
AdobeStock_283780955
On demand
CMS + DAM: Content at the Center of the Digital Experience
Outstanding digital experiences demand outstanding content
Webinar
How Successful B2B Brands Deliver Next-Level Digital Experiences
On demand
[EIS Webinar] How Successful B2B Brands Deliver Next-Level Digital Experiences
Join us for a lively, engaging, and information packed conversation with two industry experts
Conference
CMSWire CONNECT 2023
May
10
CMSWire CONNECT 2023
Don't miss the most impactful customer experience conference of they year — live in Austin, Texas May 10-12, 2023.
Conference
Reworked CONNECT 2023
May
10
Reworked CONNECT 2023
Don't miss the most impactful employee experience conference of they year — live in Austin, Texas May 10-12, 2023.
Conference
CMSWire CONNECT 2023
May
10
CMSWire CONNECT 2023
Don't miss the most impactful customer experience conference of they year — live in Austin, Texas May 10-12, 2023.
Conference
Reworked CONNECT 2023
May
10
Reworked CONNECT 2023
Don't miss the most impactful employee experience conference of they year — live in Austin, Texas May 10-12, 2023.
Webinar
AdobeStock_100712730
On demand
AI for Marketers: Optimize Personalization Across the Funnel
Understand the benefits of utilizing AI across your entire marketing stack
Conference
CMSWire CONNECT 2023
May
10
CMSWire CONNECT 2023
Don't miss the most impactful customer experience conference of they year — live in Austin, Texas May 10-12, 2023.

Related Article: The True and Total Cost of Free in Digital World

Data Growth Is Out of Control

Just because you can create data doesn’t mean you should. It is simply not sustainable to create thousands of zettabytes of data every year. In 2022, there could have been almost 100 zettabytes of data created. To store all this data required about 70 million servers, with each server causing between one and two tons of CO2 to manufacture. To store 2,000 zettabytes would require 1.5 billion servers. That’s not sustainable.

Data growth is out of control. Most data is useless. The emergence of AI, automation and the Internet of Things means we are only at the beginning of the data explosion. The cost of data — to create, manage, analyze and store it — is going to vastly outstrip the value it creates.

We must create much less data of a much higher quality. That will require a huge cultural shift among technology professionals. We will need many more data editors, whose primary job will be to decide what data not to create. We will need many more data archivists, whose primary job will be to decide that 95% of data already created needs to be deleted.

About the author

Gerry McGovern

Gerry McGovern is the founder and CEO of Customer Carewords. He is widely regarded as the worldwide authority on increasing web satisfaction by managing customer tasks.

Tags

digital experiencedxmcustomer experiencecxmcustomer data managementcustomer data

Featured Research

Featured research
eBook
Good Salesperson, Bad Salesperson: Closing the sales performance gap
The science behind the art of selling
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Three Critical Ways AI and Automation Can Drive Contact Center Efficiency
How taking a hybrid approach to automation can improve contact center operations and customer experience
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Customer Engagement Solutions Drive Transformational CX and EX Outcomes
CX-specific tools benefit the industry, business, customer, and employee
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Beyond the Metaverse: CX Predictions for 2023
A customer experience revolution is underway
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
In Data We Trust
Establishing customer trust through privacy
Read now
Featured research
eBook
EX and Great Tech: Complementary Pillars of the Customer Experience
How employee experience and contact center technology drive better CX outcomes
Read now
Featured research
Market Guide
Customer Data Platforms Market Guide (2023)
Get the help you need when choosing a CDP
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Digital Experience Platforms (DXP) Market Guide
Everything you need to know about the DXP marketplace
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Good Salesperson, Bad Salesperson: Closing the sales performance gap
The science behind the art of selling
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Three Critical Ways AI and Automation Can Drive Contact Center Efficiency
How taking a hybrid approach to automation can improve contact center operations and customer experience
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Customer Engagement Solutions Drive Transformational CX and EX Outcomes
CX-specific tools benefit the industry, business, customer, and employee
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Beyond the Metaverse: CX Predictions for 2023
A customer experience revolution is underway
Read now

About CMSWire

For nearly two decades CMSWire, produced by Simpler Media Group, has been the world's leading community of customer experience professionals.

.

Today the CMSWire community consists of over 5 million influential customer experience, digital experience and customer service leaders, the majority of whom are based in North America and employed by medium to large organizations. Our sister community, Reworked gathers the world's leading employee experience and digital workplace professionals.

Join the Community

Get the CMSWire Mobile App

Download App Store
Download google play