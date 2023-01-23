CONNECT ConferenceEditorial CalendarPodcastAwardsAdvertising
Editorial

The Impact of AI on Access Control

January 23, 2023
Digital Experience
AI security tools can help your organization gain access control, but remember: customers and employees want trustworthy AI practices.

With the advent of AI, businesses can secure their spaces and lock down access control in a simple and accurate way, regardless of their industry or company size. Biometric tools and video monitoring are the future for businesses looking to automate secure entry and access control as well as eliminate risk.

Reduces the Risk of Human Error With Real-Time Authentication

If you own a large business with hundreds of employees, expecting security officers to reliably identify each person as well as learn their behaviors is a big ask — and the bigger the ask, the more room for mistakes.

By implementing AI-powered security tools, you can take advantage of the technology’s ability to know exactly who is entering restricted spaces. You can monitor and protect office locations like:

  • Lobbies
  • Elevators and stairways
  • Turnstiles and entrances
  • Conference rooms
  • Equipment storage and rooms
  • Labs and operations centers

The real-time authentication that AI and identity verification provides can prevent security risks like data breaches, and in a rare instance when one does happen, an AI database can help identify the hacker and determine how they breached your system.

Protect Against Tailgating and Tampering

Tailgaters can be unauthorized people with nefarious intent, although most unauthorized personnel are employees who don't take out their access cards while walking in with another employee. AI that utilizes facial authentication not only helps identify tailgaters but intimidates them, deterring a situation before it can even begin.

Within a “Zero Trust” environment — which focuses on constant verification through AI — external tailgaters and tamperers will always be caught. Tamperers may try to disable or remove authentication devices or monitoring cameras, but many AI solutions and products come equipped with tamper detection. If detected, security is alerted while the breach is happening.

Uncompromised Versatility

In many ways, AI is more flexible and reliable than a human workforce. Security officers can only be in one place at a time, but AI can monitor wherever it’s installed and cover multiple places at once. Additionally, it can continue to run long after your security team has clocked out for the day. When tamperers and other security risks attempt to access your locations after hours, AI is there to jump into action.

And if things change in the office environment or in the world — like a global pandemic that requires people to cover their face with a mask — AI tools can use the information and facial features they’ve gathered to properly identify employees and known vendors from strangers.

While an in-house, human security team shouldn’t be eliminated by any means, implementing an AI program or tool — whether in the cloud or on-premises — can help elevate and strengthen the security efforts of the entire company. For any additional security coverage, AI tools use the data they already have to get to work immediately with no ramp time needed.

Customers Need Trustworthy Practices With AI

Remember, employees or customers alike, trust matters when using AI and machine learning tools that may be conceived as an invasion of privacy. A Salesforce study confirms trust matters greatly. About 88% of consumers feel that trust becomes more essential in times of change, and 68% have bought items in a new manner in the last two years.

And, customer experience is perhaps more important than ever: another 88% of customers say the experience a company provides is as important as its products or services.

Consumers are looking to brands for transparency on their core values, holding them more accountable to their word than ever before, according to Salesforce officials. Trust is a key pillar in any meaningful relationship, and the pandemic accelerated the need for this transformation.

Jordan Brannon

Jordan Brannon is President and Co-founder of Coalition Technologies, a leading US digital agency. For the last decade, Jordan has led Coalition's team of experts as they drive outstanding outcomes to hundreds of businesses through SEO, SEM, paid social, email marketing and web design.

