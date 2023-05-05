The Gist

It seems like Google was caught a bit flat footed as the AI floodgates recently opened last year. In a recently leaked memo by a senior software engineer, it seems some at the tech giant fear that Google’s place at the top of the heap will be usurped by open source AI.

As the race for AI dominance unfolds, industry giants Google and OpenAI have been striving to outperform one another. However, an unanticipated third faction has emerged, challenging the status quo and causing the tech giants to reevaluate their strategies: the open-source community.

But the uncomfortable truth is, we aren’t positioned to win this arms race and neither is OpenAI. While we’ve been squabbling, a third faction has been quietly eating our lunch.

I’m talking, of course, about open source. Plainly put, they are lapping us. Things we consider “major open problems” are solved and in people’s hands today.

— From Leaked Memo From Google Senior Software Engineer

The engineer acknowledges that open-source solutions have quickly advanced in areas that have proven challenging for Google and OpenAI, such as implementing foundation models on mobile devices, developing scalable personal AI, ensuring responsible release and achieving multimodality. The quality gap between open-source models and those developed by tech giants is rapidly closing, with open-source models offering faster, more customizable and more private solutions at a fraction of the cost.

Google’s Reassessment

This shift in the AI landscape highlights the need for companies like Google to reassess their competitive edge and adopt a more collaborative approach with external developers. As a result, the focus may shift toward smaller, more flexible models that can keep pace with the rapid advancements in open-source AI technology.

The open-source AI revolution began in earnest when Meta's LLaMA model was leaked, igniting a wave of innovation from individuals and institutions worldwide. This development democratized access to AI technology, reducing barriers to entry and fostering rapid progress.

At the beginning of March the open source community got their hands on their first really capable foundation model, as Meta’s LLaMA was leaked to the public. It had no instruction or conversation tuning, and no RLHF. Nonetheless, the community immediately understood the significance of what they had been given.

— From Leaked Memo

The memo suggests that in order to maintain relevance in the rapidly changing AI landscape, the tech giants must learn from the open-source community's breakthroughs and adopt the most promising techniques, such as Low Rank Adaptation (LoRA) for fine-tuning models.

Low Rank Adaptation (LoRA) is a technique used in artificial intelligence for fine-tuning large-scale, pre-trained models. It is particularly important in the AI movement because it enables efficient and cost-effective model optimization, making it more accessible to a wider range of developers and researchers.

We can try to hold tightly to our secrets while outside innovation dilutes their value, or we can try to learn from each other.

— From Leaked Memo

However, attempting to compete directly with the open-source community would be a losing proposition for organizations like Google, OpenAI and Microsoft.

The open-source model provides unique advantages that may be impossible for companies to replicate. Instead, embracing the open-source ethos, learning from the community and incorporating their innovations is the key to continued success in the AI industry. “We can try to hold tightly to our secrets while outside innovation dilutes their value, or we can try to learn from each other, ”written in the leaked memo.

Time to Lean in and Share

The leaker points out that Google can no longer think that it can maintain any level of IP secrecy, as AI professionals frequently leave for competitors and research institutions worldwide build upon each other's work.

By relinquishing control over their models and engaging with the open-source community, companies like Google may position themselves as thought leaders and direction-setters, shaping the AI narrative and driving innovation. This strategy has already proven successful for Google with other open-source offerings like Chrome and Android.

As for OpenAI, the memo says it is making the same mistakes as Google itself and will also be outpaced by open-source AI. Its closed policy puts it at a disadvantage in the face of open-source alternatives. Embracing open-source collaboration could be a crucial move for OpenAI in the long run, as the company seeks to remain competitive in the AI landscape.

In conclusion, the AI arms race has evolved beyond just Google and OpenAI, with the open-source community emerging as a formidable disruptor. Embracing open-source collaboration and learning from its innovations could be the key to long-term success for tech giants in the rapidly changing AI landscape.