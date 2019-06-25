This fourth article is the final part of this 4 part article series sponsored by Alfresco.

In this final article in this Alfresco sponsored series, we look at your AI Journey and where it may eventually take you. Having a grand vision of an intelligently automated organization is good; ambitious goals are generally a good thing. Your vision may include autonomic business processes, that adapt automatically to change, you may want to automate your customer on-boarding or your employee and customer relationships.

Getting Started

Whatever you envisage in the future, you need to start somewhere and to create the building blocks to future success. The first place most organizations will start is to begin leveraging AI to enhance and classify data, It’s not a very sexy place to start, but AI feeds off data and if your organization is like most others, then your data today is not organized, tagged, located or clean enough for AI tools to utilize it.

As we mentioned in part 1 of this series, AI can be used to auto-classify, translate and summarize information, that is not only where to start but, it is a core activity your AI systems will continue to do in the long term.

You can also start to identify your current content rich processes for further automation using AI tools. Again start small, identify quick wins that are low risk, narrow and focused in scope and ideally inexpensive. Each time you identify, then automate an existing process not only will you learn how to do this more effectively next time but you’ll also generate the data fuel, and incrementally build the platform that future AI systems will need.

AI Maturity Can Be the Cornerstone to Digital Transformation

Over time you will be in a position to not just automate existing content rich processes, but automate new processes to enhance your business operations. These building blocks of intelligent automation will take you to the point of having both proactive and predictive business processes, and those are the cornerstone of real digital transformation. Moreover, remember, AI systems, like Alfresco Intelligence Services get better and better over time, they don’t depreciate in accuracy and efficiency like traditional IT systems, instead, they improve becoming ever more accurate and fast.

As you begin your AI journey, it is worth remembering two key things.

Outside of the world of data science, few people understand the inner workings of AI , and nor do they need to. What businesses do need to know is how AI tools can be used to transform their organizations. For it is the business that will use the AI, and it is the business that will own the decisions that an AI system makes.

You don't, nor should you, build your own AI system. There are many tools readily available that make that unnecessary and more are coming to the market by the day. However, what you do want to do is to choose carefully between the many options available. As we discussed in the last article, there are significant differences between how AI tools and models work and what they will be used for. A little knowledge of those differences can go a long way to ensuring the right selection.

In other words, don’t be overwhelmed by AI, you don’t need a Ph.D., and you really can get started quickly and in turn get a quick win for your time and money.

Build an AI-First Digital Business

However, before we conclude, this final article let's go back to the grand vision and see what an AI-first digital business looks like. Imagine a business where there are no forms to fill in, one where any form of communication (voice, text, visual) work equally well on any device. Imagine a business where operations and processes are running autonomously and adapting to organic change continuously. It seems so far off, and it won’t happen overnight, but it will happen more quickly than many imagine. A handful of your current operations could be there very quickly, indeed.

AI Promises and Pitfalls

It’s an exciting future, but one that does come with some risks. There will be times when the drive to automate anything and everything can backfire. Weak data and biases in the data can make automated decision making troublesome. The adage that “it’s only as good as the data” was never more valid with AI.

When you use AI to make decisions that have a real impact on your employees or customers lives, you need to tread very carefully, or severe damage can be done in a literal nanosecond. Those are the kind of concerns that get talked about a lot and can make people wary of starting down the AI trail. However, if you take a step back and plan your strategy carefully, you can avoid most of those pitfalls. Start early, start smart, identify some low risk, quick wins, and your AI journey will have begun. Good luck!